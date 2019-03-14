Tipp’s Ashleigh Mader earns honorable mention All-Ohio

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

TIPP CITY — The season may have ended early for the Tippecanoe girls basketball team, but the postseason honors keep rolling in.

Tippecanoe sophomore Ashleigh Mader was named honorable mention All-Ohio in Division II when the D-I and II lists were released Wednesday afternoon, the only Miami County player to earn a spot on the All-Ohio teams.

Mader, a 5-foot-8 guard, led the Red Devils with 11.2 points per game this year as the team went 19-6, won its third straight Greater Western Ohio Conference American North Division title and reached the district final for the sixth straight season, seeing its streak of regional appearances snapped after four straight years in a district final loss to Franklin.

