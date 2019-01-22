Milton-Union announces latest Athletic Hall of Fame inductees

Staff Reports

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union Athletic Hall of Fame will induct four new members Saturday afternoon at the Milton-Union cafeteria, with ceremonies beginning at 4 p.m. The new members comprise the 14th Induction Class will join 56 other members of the Hall of Fame.

The inductions will be followed by a banquet, then there will be public recognition of the honorees between games of Saturday night’s boys basketball games with Brookville.

The newest Hall of Fame members are:

• Mark Vagedes, Class of 1967

Mark earned six varsity letters in two sports, football and baseball. As the first team All-Southwestern Buckeye league quarterback in 1966, he led his team to a 9-0-1 record and coach Wat Farrar’s first SWBL championship. Vagedes led that team in rushing, passing, and return yardage. In baseball, his 1967 team won the SWBL championship, as well. He went on to be a two-sport athlete at Earlham College, excelling in baseball where he was all-conference and all-district as a senior and held Earlham’s stolen base record for over 30 years.

• Jessica Herkins Brumbaugh, Class of 1989

Jessie won 10 varsity letters at Milton in volleyball, basketball, and track. In basketball, she was twice All-Southwestern Rivers Conference and ended her career No. 10 on the career scoring list and No. 6 on the career rebounding list. In volleyball, Jessie was twice her team’s MVP, was three times All-SRC, two time all-district and was voted to the All-Ohio second team in 1994. She ended her volleyball career No. 2 on the career kills list and No. 1 on the career digs list, where she remains to this date. She was 1995’s outstanding senior female athlete.

• Jenn Wright Scherpenberg, Class of 2000

Jennifer earned six varsity letters in soccer and basketball during her career which spanned the late 1990s. In basketball, she ended her career No. 1 in both career steals and career assists and was in the top 25 in career scoring. She starred in soccer for Milton as a two-time All-Southwestern Rivers Conference honoree, and her abilities earned her a full athletic scholarship to Ohio University, where she was a three-time letterwinner and captain of the Bobcat soccer team her senior year. She ended her OU career having played in more soccer matches than any player in Bobcat history.

• Ryan Paul, Class of 2005

Ryan earned an amazing 12 varsity letters in golf, basketball, baseball and tennis for the Bulldogs. In golf, he was first team All-SWBL and SWBL Player of the Year in 2005, when he was co-medalist at the SWBL tournament. In tennis, he was first team all-league for four consecutive seasons, a four-time district qualifier and a two-time state qualifier. He ended his tennis career at Milton as the Bulldogs’ career victories leader. He continued his tennis career at Ohio Northern University, where he was twice team MVP and was an All-Ohio Conference selection three times.