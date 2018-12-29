Bulldog boys, girls advance to Bucc Holiday title games

By Josh Brown

Troy Daily News

COVINGTON — Milton-Union’s boys basketball team got a measure of payback.

The Bulldog girls won for the third time in their last four games.

In the end, both Milton-Union teams reached the championship game of the inaugural Buccaneer Holiday Classic boys and girls basketball tournament Friday in Covington with wins, with the boys defeating Newton 53-38 and the girls defeating the Indians 50-42.

With the win, Milton-Union’s boys improved to 3-4 on the season, beating the total of two wins from last season and equaling the total of three wins in each of the previous two seasons. Newton, meanwhile, fell to 1-4 on the season — with that one win being a 57-42 victory over the Bulldogs at home back on Dec. 8.

“The first time they put up 40 on us in the first half,” Milton-Union coach Rusty Berner said. “I’m definitely happy with the way we’ve progressed since then. We knew we had to do a good job on their guards defensively and not let them get going like they did the first time around. With (A.J.) Lovin, (Sam) Case, (Nathan) Brumbaugh and (Will) Morris, we were able to run a lot of guys at (Chet) Jamison and (Ryan) Mollette and did a good job of containing those guys.

“Offensively, we were able to attack their 1-3-1 as the game went on and get quality shots. We shot 40 percent from the field and 36 percent from 3, which was much better that the first time.”

Aaran Stone led three Bulldogs in double figures with 12 points and eight rebounds, Case had 11 points, hitting three of the Bulldogs’ nine 3s in the game and adding five steals, A.J. Lovin had 10 points and four assists and Brandon Lavy had eight points and eight rebounds.

Chet Jamison and Kleyson Wehrley both scored 11 points to lead Newton, which actually led 19-18 at halftime before Milton-Union went on a 22-8 third-quarter run to claim a 40-27 lead heading into the fourth.

In the girls game, Kristen Dickison scored a game-high 26 points and added six steals, five rebounds and five assists to lead the way for the Bulldogs (6-3). Rachel Thompson added 10 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Olivia Brown had eight points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Brooke Deeter led the Indians (4-6) with 17 points as Milton-Union jumped out to a 16-8 lead after one but saw Newton cut that lead to two at halftime at 25-23. The Bulldogs outscored the Indians 19-12 to take charge in the third, though, and held on from there.

In the late boys game, host Covington fell to Graham 63-49, setting up a championship matchup between the Falcons and Bulldogs Saturday night. Covington took on Newton in the consolation game Saturday.

And in the other girls game, the Buccaneers routed Graham 69-26, pitting the Buccs and Bulldogs against each other Saturday night for the championship, while Newton’s girls took on Graham in the consolation.

Other scores: Piqua WPTW Holiday Classic: Championship — Piqua 63, Troy Christian 55. Consolation — Bethel 59, Lehman 53.

Editor’s note: For full coverage of Piqua’s WPTW Classic and Covington’s Buccaneer Holiday Classic, look in Monday’s edition of the Miami Valley Today.

