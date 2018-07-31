What’s the rush?

The older I get, the more the years seem to swoosh past like rockets. I remember days at work when meetings seemed to last for hours. I recall times when I thought a holiday, vacation, or a family event would never arrive. Time crawled. Now, nothing I do seems to last long enough. We plan events, outings, or family time and suddenly it’s happened and over.

What happened to the wait-time? What happened to long hours of boredom or anticipation? I read once that it’s because with each passing year, the percentage of time diminishes. When you are 10 years old, waiting for your next birthday seems forever because it’s one-tenth of your life. When you’re 60, waiting for the next birthday goes pretty fast, because it’s one-sixtieth of your life.

That makes sense to me, though I don’t like it. I want to savor every season, every month, and every moment. I want time to slow down just a little, but time really flies when you’re having fun.

I’ve pondered how to slow time a bit as I am growing older, and I realized that first of all, I’m having too much fun. I don’t plan to stop having fun, so that’s not a good strategy. Then it occurred to me that the stores are not helping in this time-slowing activity. I enjoy shopping, so I am frequent visitor to small businesses, grocery stores, and many other types of stores.

Stores simply rush the seasons. This is my opinion, but over the years this has becomes much more noticeable. For example, on July 10 of this year, I realized that I needed a new bathing suit. So I went out in search of one, hoping that mid-season, I’d find a couple of sales.

What I found were a couple of suits. The bathing suits — in fact all the summer stock items — were relegated to one shelf or one corner. Instead of finding several aisles of pool chemicals, lawn chairs, bathing suits, towels, and summer toys, I was stunned and dismayed to find school supplies!

Technically summer still had more than two months left as of July 10. I realize that many schools start in early-mid August, but seriously, who shops for pencils and tablets a month ahead of time?! I am a consummate shopper and very organized, and I didn’t shop for school supplies until the weekend before school started. If someone is so frantic to get school supplies in JULY then I recommend they go to the local stationer, where they have these delights year round.

For decades, I’ve annoyed my loved ones with a countdown to Christmas starting on Sept. 15. No longer will I do that, as I can’t keep up any more. The days simply go too fast. As I write this, I’ve already seen Halloween stuff going up. I am seriously unhappy about this. Time is rushing and retailers are pushing it from behind. I’m at a loss.

Do you have any ideas for me? Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/07/web1_CurtisSueheadshot-4.jpg

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.