Power outage woes

This summer has been a strange one around our house as regards power outages. The first time we lost power was on a Sunday around 1 p.m. It was one of those very warm and muggy days (go figure, since most of them have been) and we were supposed to be cutting baseboard for the kitchen remodel. Since the saw stopped working, we just painted the outside of the house. We painted all day, as it turned out, since the power didn’t come back on until nearly 10 p.m. Thank goodness Matt’s brother let us shower at his house!

We found out the next day that only 76 customers had been affected, so between that and the fact that it was Sunday, we figured we were lucky it came back that day.

The second time was less than a week later. This time, over 1,500 customers were affected and we only lost power for two hours. The third time was a few days after that and it was out for 48 minutes. These were both on weekdays, and many more customers were affected, so perhaps that was part of the speedy resolution. It made me very grateful it was restored and a bit worried for folks who don’t have air conditioning or fans.

I thought our power problems had been pretty much resolved as we had no issues for a couple of weeks. Then one afternoon last week, lights blinked once, but the power seemed to be okay. The only negative result was that we had to reset all the digital clocks and reinstall the television (which always takes a few minutes). Of course, during that time we didn’t get the recording of Jeopardy!, but it’s a small price to pay for having lights and fans and a working refrigerator.

Then, this week, we went for a walk in our thicket. We were gone about 20 minutes or so during which time the power blinked. This time was unusual in that only one clock was blinking and the television was off. Everything else downstairs was fine, so we reset the television and spent the evening as usual. It turns out we should have checked upstairs, since it also shut off the air conditioner in our bedroom. Our bedroom was a sauna for a while.

The whole power outage experience left me thinking about how my own energy is like that. There are times I just have to close down for a whole day and rest up for the upcoming events or recover from previous ones. Sometimes I only need an hour or two with a cup of coffee in a quiet space and I’m all good again. And once in a while, I just need a minute to regroup and perhaps do a yoga breath or take a walk. Then I’m fine with whatever is going on or needs to be done.

Yep, I’m just one big power company. Hopefully, none of life’s tree limbs fall on me this year!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

