Farmers market season in full swing

Looking for a place to buy fresh local produce and baked goods or crafts made by area artisans? Give one — or all! — of these area farmers markets a try this summer.

Downtown Troy Farmers Market

The Downtown Troy Farmers Market offered by Troy Main Street has returned for its eighth season. The market, located on South Cherry Street just off West Main Street, continues through Sept. 29 on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon.

Miami East FFA members participate each year, bringing with them an array of fruits, vegetables, and homemade items, as does the Lincoln Community Center. The Tin Roof food truck also provides breakfast items to market visitors during the market.

Artists’ booths, live music and activities for children also round out the event, and the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Bookmobile also visits every other week.

More details can be found by visiting troymainstreet.org/farmers-market or calling (937) 339-5455.

Miami County Farmers Market

The market, which is celebrating 25 years this summer, is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday in the parking lot of Lowe’s at 2000 W. Main St. and runs through October

The market offers items such as bedding plants, seasonal fruits and vegetables, maple syrup, honey, baked goods and more.

Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Market

The Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Market, a year-round online market where farmers, artisans and producers list their products each week, has made it possible for people to shop locally at home.

The market’s website is miamicounty.locallygrown.net. The Virtual Market’s vendors all live within 30 miles of downtown Troy.

Products vary weekly depending on the time of year, with selections including vegetables, fruits, meats, eggs, baked goods, desserts, dairy products, fresh flowers, live plants, jams, jellies, fruit butters, dried herbs and mixes, teas, soaps, body care products, and artisan crafts for the kitchen and home.

Each Tuesday at 9 p.m., a list of available products is sent by e-mail to those with a free Miami County Locally Grown Virtual Market account. Customers can place their orders for the week any time between 9 p.m. Tuesday and 8 p.m. Sunday. Customers can pick up their orders on Tuesday afternoons from 5-7 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St. in Troy.

Piqua Community Farmers Market

The market is in full swing from 3:30-6:30 p.m. every Thursday on High Street in front of the Piqua Public Library, where it runs through Sept. 20.

In addition to fresh produce, the market offers crafts from pillows to pot holders to purses, as well as herbs, soaps, lotions, country-made baked goods and much more.

There are also regular contests for visitors to show off their cooking and farming skills, including chocolate chip cookie-baking, June 28; cupcake decoration, July 26; biggest tomato, Aug. 16; the annual Salsa Smackdown on Aug. 30; and an apple pie contest on Sept. 20.

Questions about the Piqua Community Farmers Market can be directed to Mainstreet Piqua at (937) 773-9355.

West Milton Farmers Market

Fresh produce, baked goods, and arts and crafts vendors participate in this weekly market, which is held every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through mid-October in the city building parking lot on South Miami Street.

For more information visit www.facebook.com/WestMiltonFarmersMarket.

The Heights Farmers and Artisans Market

Established in 2011, the market has three main goals: increasing access to fresh, locally grown produce; promoting local artists, artisans and civic organizations; and creating an enjoyable, safe event that brings people in the community together.

The market is open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays from May to October. It is located at 6178 Chambersburg Road, in the Huber Center parking lot. From soaps and candles, to bread and produce, the market has something for everyone.

For more information, visit www.theheightsfarmersmarket.com or like The Heights Farmers Market on Facebook.

Vandalia Farmers Market

The market is open every summer Friday until Aug. 31 from 4-7 p.m. in Seger Park, 23 Tionda Drive, Vandalia, near the Vandalia Senior Center.

The event features live music weekly, as well as kids exercise classes. There are usually 20-25 vendors every week, as well as a handful of vendors that cycle in once or twice a month. In addition, there are typically three or four food trucks each week

To learn more, visit www.vandaliaohio.org/vandalia-farmers-market or check them out on Facebook.

Northmont Community Market

The Northmont Community Market is a non-profit that aims to connect a network of farmers and artisans directly to the community.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sundays June through October and located in front of Esther Price Candy on National Road in Clayton, in between Hoke Road and Northmont Middle School.

The market features more than 20 local vendors offering everything from healthy snacks, all-natural bath and body products, fresh produce and bread, and a wide variety of arts and crafts, including crocheted items and fused glass.

To learn more, visit them on Facebook or at www.northmontmarket.com.

Cody Willoughby | Troy Daily News Jillian Blount, Lydia Shigley, and Samantha Martin of Troy enjoy confections in the shade during the Downtown Troy Farmer's Market on Saturday, June 16.