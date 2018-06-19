‘Fun’ has different meaning for all

This month I’ve celebrated food, friends, and family and my column this week is about…fun! People define “fun” differently. I have close compatriots who enjoy things that I find either boring, scary, or both. Close family members go riding around on motorcycles, for example — far away and for long rides. I think it’s great…for them. I could not be less interested in doing that myself.

Many of my near and dear love to travel. I travel only when I absolutely have to. I don’t enjoy anything about the traveling process. I don’t like packing, boarding the pets, or worrying about mail, newspapers, grass cutting, and home security. I don’t like planes, trains, or buses, and I’m not a good passenger in a car. If I’m not driving, I get anxious. I don’t like unpacking and re-establishing the house. My idea of a great vacation is staying right here at home, exploring our landscape and attractions.

So, I’m celebrating fun this week! My idea of fun, anyway, which involves family and friends, eating, and many other activities like reading, the theatre, writing, jigsaw puzzles, and sports. It also includes my pets. I’ve had some great ones over the years, starting with my childhood collie, Tippy, my constant companion until I was eleven. Currently, we have a dog named Forest and a cat named Effie.

Our hobbies and pastimes do create opportunities for us to enjoy life, relax and have fun. Whether you enjoy hot air ballooning, stamp collecting, music, art, sports, or playing with a yo-yo, hobbies provide a vehicle for our bodies and minds to rest from everyday stressors. A note here: if your hobby causes you stress, it’s time to get a different one!

“Not So Boring Life” shared the list of the 50 most popular hobbies. In the top five on this list were reading, watching TV, going to movies, and fishing. The list included exercise of many types and listening to music. Hunting and team sports were in the top ten, as was shopping (which can be a team sport, if you do it with the right folks).

Some others on the list were sewing, crafts, playing cards, and working on cars. “Housework” was on the list, and honestly, I do not know a single soul who would call any housework a “hobby.” But I suppose there’s a person out there who finds vacuuming and dusting relaxing. Cooking is on the list, which is one of my hobbies. I guess some folks might call cooking a household chore, so perhaps I’m wrong about the dusting thing.

Writing, playing music, painting, and theater were on the list, so creativity can shine as you play. The final item on the list was volunteer work. Giving to others is a great way to reduce stress and get your mind off your troubles.

For me, anything that includes my social network, food and fun makes for a perfect day. I’m celebrating it all this month!

What’s your favorite way to have fun? Email me at suecurtis9@gmail.com.

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

