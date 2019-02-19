A bad idea now and then

Those of you who regularly read my column know that husband has great ideas. Usually.

For example, many years ago, we remodeled our kitchen. He wanted to recess the refrigerator into what — at the time — was a wall between the kitchen and the hallway to the back door. I didn’t understand what he was describing and insisted that this would not look good at all.

He showed me diagrams, schematic drawings, and even a photograph and I still shook my head and was pretty adamant that this was a lousy idea. But typically Matt has good ideas, so I told him I would trust his judgment.

The workers took out a portion of the wall (which was not load-bearing, by the way), and the refrigerator slid into the space, creating more floor area for our kitchen table and making the kitchen a lot more user-friendly. It was a really good idea and I have always given him credit for yet another inspiration.

When our son was in middle school, Matt wanted me to accompany him to California on a business trip. I had been to California before and I knew two things: first, I hate to fly and secondly, I didn’t much care for California. There were a variety of reasons for this that I will not go into at this time, but it didn’t leave me with a lot of good memories.

He really wanted me to go and insisted I would love seeing San Francisco with him. I resisted, claiming motherhood duties, but of course our son was excited at the chance to spend several days living with his best friend’s family.

So I succumbed and flew to San Francisco with Matt for four days in California. He was absolutely right. I loved every minute of our stay there, even when he had to attend work functions. I was thrilled with the food, the ambiance, the shopping, the coffee, the wharf, the trolley cars, and our mini-trips to Sausalito and Alcatraz. And the wine! That was amazing, too.

Once again, he was right in dragging me into his idea.

This has happened so many times during our marriage, that I went along with him last weekend when he wanted to take a night hike in the snow. It seemed romantic, though I did raise a slight objection about the fact that it was amazingly cold outside. He reminded me that I have a thick coat, gloves, hats, and scarves a plenty, so I bundled up and he and the dog and I went out into the beautiful, snow-covered woods to enjoy the moonlit thicket.

It was such a super idea. Right up to the moment we noticed another small shadow cavorting with the dog. We both instinctively backed away, realizing that pooch was about to be sprayed by a skunk.

The rest of the evening passed in bathing, showering, and lighting candles. And the reminder still lingers in the air that everybody has a bad idea now and then, even my hubby!

By Sue Curtis

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

