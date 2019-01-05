Schools seek construction feedback

TIPP CITY — This month, Tipp City schools will begin a series of community discussions about the district’s plans for school construction.

Superintendent Gretta Kumpf said the meetings are an opportunity to “join in the conversation” about the future development of the schools.

“We’re wanting to keep our community informed and provide opportunities for them to ask questions and provide feedback,” she said.

The dates are Jan. 15, Feb. 19, March 12, and April 9. All meetings will start at 6:30 p.m. at L.T. Ball Intermediate School and will take about an hour.

According to Kumpf, the first session will focus on understanding the Ohio Facilities Construction Committee’s (OFCC) role in the process, how funding works through the Expedited Local Partnership Program (ELPP), the state’s design standards and the complexities of state funding.

The second session will review project financing and the bond issue, and the third will review the floor plan and talk about the parent and student daily experience at the new site. A meeting in April will address questions from the community posed during the previous meetings.

“If we don’t know the answers, we will get back to them,” she said.

In addition to the broader discussion about the district’s facility plans, the district has also planned two focus group meetings.

One on Jan. 8 is planned to discuss the future of the Broadway site and another on Jan. 22 is a “good neighbor” meeting with the residents of the neighborhood surrounding the Hyatt campus.

The Broadway site meeting is set for 6:30-7:30 p.m. at Broadway Elementary School in the multi-purpose room. The Hyatt group will meet on Jan. 22 at L.T. Ball Intermediate School beginning at 6:30 p.m.

