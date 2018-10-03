Diet no match for football, weather and detours

For most of my adult life, I have waged war with my weight. Although I have won some battles, I fear that in the end, I will not be victorious. I know much of the problem hinges on my inability to stick with a good diet, plus the fact that I really, really enjoy eating.

I have a dear friend who also struggles with these issues and we have commiserated with each other as time has rolled. One night, several years ago, we met this friend for dinner. She and her husband ordered, as did we, and we all enjoyed the evening. On the way home, Matt said to me, by way of questioning her choice of meal, “What kind of diet is she on?”

Without thinking, I replied, “Oh, she’s on the pulled pork and French fry diet” (since that’s what she had for dinner).

This was not intended as a criticism at all, just a statement of dieting fact. We all fall off that “good-for-you” wagon from time to time to board the “it-just-tastes-so-good” train.

Just last weekend, I was on the Big-Mac-ice-cream-cone diet. Before you snicker, let me say that (a) it was not my fault and (b) it was totally delicious.

The fault was totally on the Ohio State Buckeye football team. They battled Penn State at Penn’s home stadium, in the middle of a white out, and spent most of the game behind in points. They won in the last couple of minutes, by one point. Of course, I could not eat at all during the four or so hours of the game. After our adrenaline had reached an unhealthy high and the game was concluded, I was famished. So naturally, we went on a midnight run for Big Macs.

It goes against nature to have a big old hamburger without potato chips and dip, so we that was included in the meal. The midnight meal. Then I went to bed and slept while all those calories turned to unneeded fat cells.

The next day we were still celebrating our miraculous win. It was a beautiful day, too, so perhaps the weather contributed to my tumble off that diet wagon. In any event, we went into town to stroll around and enjoy a caramel apple smoothie.

We also had dinner with some folks from Springfield and I had an order of German potato salad and some fried green beans with my entrée. I mean, everyone else was having a whole meal, so I didn’t want to be rude. On the way home, we ran into a detour that took us through the parking lot of Fent’s in North Hampton. You can’t go into their parking lot and emerge without a soft-serve ice cream cone. At least, I can’t.

I blame our football team, the weather, my inherent good manners, and detours for my inability to lose weight. So there you have it; my diet woes in a nutshell. Wait, are there peanuts somewhere?

Sue is a retired public servant who volunteers at the Hospice store (For All Seasons) in Troy and teaches part-time at Urbana University. She keeps busy taking care of husband, house, and pets. She and her husband have an adult son who lives in Troy.

