Police reports

July 29

TRAFFIC CONTROL: Speed enforcement in the area of Woodlawn and Pinehurst Drive around 2:40 p.m.

SUSPICIOUS: Immediate and surrounding area searched for suspicious male. Gone on arrival. Reported in the 800 block of Hawthorne Drive.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: Complaint made of white Chevy truck tire marked abandoned in the 300 block of North Fourth Street. Sticker attached for 72 hours. Has rear flat tire.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Officer Stevens with West Milton Police Department looking for an individual in reference to a bad check investigation. Message given to female who answered the door in the 100 block of North First Street to deliver the message to the individual to call Officer Stevens.

TRAFFIC CONTROL: Speed enforcement on South Tippecanoe and stop sign enforcement at Hathaway and Tyler Lane.

TRAFFIC STOP: Stop in the area of Brookhill Woods for expired registration.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: Assisted West Milton police on a physical domestic violence with an arrest.

WELFARE CHECK: Intoxicated female upset after an argument with her husband.