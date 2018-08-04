Police reports

July 26

CIVIL DISPUTE: Kept the peace while subject got his vehicle and left.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Vehicle parked on curbside with flashers on. Contact made with driver, stated she ran out of gas and was waiting on father to respond. Vehicle was off roadway, no issues observed.

DISTURBANCE: Verbal argument between girlfriend and boyfriend in the 200 block of South Garber Drive. Male was transported to residence in Sidney with no issues.

July 27

ACCIDENT: Private property hit-skip crash. A truck attempted to pull through Burger King’s drive-thru, however it was too tall and struck the sign hanging above the drive-thru lane. The truck left the scene without providing any information.

THEFT: Theft of tools from storage unit at Unistore.

WELFARE CHECK: Female worried her husband is having mental issues. Advised her for them to both seek counseling.

DRUG OFFENSE: Group of males in crowd smoking marijuana in the area of Coldwater Cafe on East Main Street. Checked on a group who were not the ones smoking. Checked OK.

July 28

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Male walking around highly intoxicated in the area of Donn Davis Way and Park Avenue. Cited for disorderly and taken home.

SHOTS FIRED: Advised by neighbors on Elas Court that they heard shots from behind one of the residences. After several minutes we made contact with residence and they had been asleep. Unknown where the shots came from, due to the original reporting party stating they were in the area of Pinehurst and Heathwood.

DRUG OFFENSE: Stop for turn signal on the Interstate 75 on ramp. Juvenile charged with marijuana and paraphernalia.

CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT: Female arrested for two counts of child endangering. Incarcerated. Per children services, children to stay with live in boyfriend and they will speak with her tomorrow at the jail. Incident occurred in the area of CSX on West Plum Street. Other offenses included drug paraphernalia and traffic offense.

July 29

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Spoke to dog owner. He said his dogs haven’t been outside since 0630. He said he put them outside while he did some yard work which was approximately one hour. Officer informed owner of the ordinance and told him to put dogs in if they start to bark continuously and advised him he could get cited for loud dog in future since he has been warned.