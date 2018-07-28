Police reports

July 16

SUSPICIOUS: Male subject walked into U.S. Bank asking for birthday money. He left before officer’s arrival. No threats were made, but male was located at Anytime Fitness and was advised not to go into area businesses asking for money, food, etc.

July 17

SUSPICIOUS: A woman was meeting her boyfriend in Kyle Park. Advised of park hours.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Reporting party emailed photographic evidence of subject urinating at gas pumps at Speedway.

DRUG OFFENSE: Male arrested after foot chase for drug possession, paraphernalia, resisting, obstructing, furnishing false information, driving under suspension, failure to reinstate and turn signal.

July 18

FOUND PROPERTY: Circle K employee found two syringes in rear of property near dumpsters. Collected to be destroyed.

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver drove up wrong side of ramp, cited with wrong way, possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

FRAUD: Reporting party ordered some baby clothes on Facebook in June and has not received her merchandise yet. She believes it’s a scam and will be reporting them to Facebook and filing a dispute with her credit card company.

July 19

INFORMATION: Reporting party stated another juvenile threatened her son.

TRAFFIC CONTROL: Speed enforcement. Approximately eight vehicles drove down road in the area of Rosewood Creek and Thornapple Way.

PRISONER TRANSPORT: Male transported from Montgomery County jail to Miami County jail.

ASSIST: Officer assisted Ohio State Highway Patrol in the area of Main Street and Rohrer Drive with a traffic stop.

July 20

FRAUD: A doctor at Health Park Dentistry reported receiving calls referencing a DEA license. Scam with no loss to doctor.

July 21

WARRANT: Responded to Menards on a reported theft in progress. Ended with one male going to Montgomery County Jail on a U.S. Marshal warrant.

ASSIST: Reporting party complained about another male driving under suspension.

SUSPICIOUS: Requested to make contact with possible theft suspect at Menards. Female consented to search of her purchase and purse. Nothing stolen found. Female released from scene.

July 22

WELFARE CHECK: Male sleeping in vehicle at Speedway. Male was told he could not sleep there and moved on.

SUSPICIOUS: Subject attempting to take clothes from the Salvation Army drop-off box near Foodtown.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Female banging on doors and windows at a residence on Banyon Tree Way. Female was yelling loudly enough to cause multiple residents to call into 911. Female was charged with disorderly conduct.