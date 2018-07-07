Police reports

June 28

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Report of a male yelling at vehicles and reportedly fighting the air on West Main Street. Gone on arrival.

ACCIDENT: Hit skip accident reported at exit 69 on Interstate 70.

ASSIST: Assisted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office with a rollover with ejection at Kessler-Frederick and Neal Pearson Roads.

TRAFFIC STOP: Vehicle stopped for driving left of center at South Hyatt Street and Barbara Drive.

SUSPICIOUS: Reporting party saw individuals in an unoccupied residence on South Second Street. Officer made contact with the individuals, who were former tenants moving out of the home. No issues observed.

June 29

PARKING COMPLAINT: Vehicle reported on Hathaway Trail with several flat tires and expired tags. Vehicle marked with stickers and marked on tire.

SUSPICIOUS: Male resting in shade after walking, headed over to Dogwood area.

ASSIST: Female inquired about her lost license plate that she thought TCPD had. No involvements. She could not recall her she spoke to. She said the crash that happened was out west so she is not sure why Tipp would have found her plate.

INVESTIGATION: Reporting party found what he thought was a live grenade at a residence on Hathaway Trail. The grenade was found to be hollowed out.

PARKING COMPLAINT: Vehicle left unattended, gas pump in car at the Speedway, with a purse on the dash and unlocked. Owner warned.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Caller found a dog at large and reported it to TCPD. The dog was being babysat by a resident on Hartman Avenue. Woman warned for dog at large.

ASSIST: Security at Dave Arbogast wanted to speak with an officer in reference to a female looking at vehicles on the lot after hours. Security ran her off prior to the officer’s arrival.

PEDESTRIAN CONTACT: Two juveniles were walking on the train tracks.

June 30

TRAFFIC STOP: Vehicle stopped on I-75. Search prompted by odor of marijuana. No charges.

ASSIST: Citizen came to department to ask some questions in reference to being involved in a private property accident at McDonald’s in the drive through line where he slightly tapped a vehicle in front of him. The other driver didn’t want the police involved. They exchanged info and left. Citizen said he had no damage to his vehicle and it didn’t appear there was no damage to other vehicle as well. He was referred to his insurance company or attorney if the other person files a claim for damage done property or occupants.

ASSIST: Flagged down regarding a reckless driver last seen headed south on County Road 25-A. Unable to locate.

PEDESTRIAN CONTACT: Male jay walking across West Main Street. Warned and released.

SUSPICIOUS: Report of a possible burglary on Fourth street. Residence cleared, no issues. Bystander arrested for warrant.

July 1

ASSIST: Resident asked if officers would come by her child’s lemonade stand.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Male asleep on a bench at North Second and East Main Streets. Mother picked him up.

SUSPICIOUS: Observed subject drawing on the side of the Red Box machine outside of the Circle K. Made contact with subject and advised him to clean it off or he would be cited for criminal mischief. Subject spent 45 minutes cleaning the drawing off. Subject was released with a warning.

DISTURBANCE/FIGHT: Several males were being disorderly in the pool at the Tippecanoe Family Aquatic Center. Refused to leave after being told to do so. Males left for the day.