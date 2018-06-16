Police reports

June 7

UNRULY JUVENILE: Received a call of an unruly juvenile at the BP gas station.

THEFT: Resident in the 200 block of S. Garber advised someone stole the rear license plate from his vehicle.

OBSTRUCTION: Post removed from the roadway in the 4800 block of S. County Road 25-A.

ACCIDENT: Hit skip vehicle located in the 100 block of W. Broadway Street. Private property crash report completed. Pictures taken.

TRAFFIC STOP: Driving under suspension with drugs recovered from the vehicle in the 2700 block of S. County Road 25-A.

June 8

PARKING COMPLAINT: Contact made with registered owner of vehicle parked on roadside for several days in 500 block of S. Third Street. He stated he would move truck to driveway next to residence when he got home. No issues.

SUSPICIOUS: Subjects parked truck on Cheyenne Place, two of three went to a house on N. Hyatt St. where male has been trespassed. Property owner landlord on scene did not want charges. Subjects’ vehicle broke down where they parked.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dog left in vehicle in 900 block of W. Main Street. Dog was okay, not in distress, windows were open.

June 9

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Barking dog complaint in the 1800 block of Curry Branch Drive. Dogs were heard barking continuously. Owners have been warned multiple times in the past. Citation issued for barking dog.

THEFT: Adult male arrested at Menards and incarcerated for felony theft.

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop at Chase Bank on West Main Street, wrong way on roadway.

WIRES DOWN: Tree took wires down in alley on South Fourth Street. Tipp Electric contacted.

NOISE COMPLAINT: Loud complaint in the area of Stonehenge and Chaucer. Nothing located.

June 10

RECKLESS OPERATION: Cattle hauler all over roadway.

THEFT: Cordless drill set stolen by unknown male and female inside the Menards store on Friday, June 8.

June 11

DRUG OFFENSE: Resident reported loud music coming from neighboring residence on Kiser Drive. Made contact with occupants (all under 21) and located alcohol and marijuana.