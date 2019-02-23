Police reports

Feb. 11

ASSIST CITIZEN: Vehicle left on lot at Circle K for over a week. Vehicle not stolen. No local information on owner. No owner info or valid address for registered owner in Celina. Gas station advised it would be up to them if they wanted it off their lot.

PARKING COMPLAINT: Van left running with keys in ignition and unlocked at Circle K. Driver was advised to secure vehicle.

SUSPICIOUS: Made contact with a male subject who stated he takes walks in the woods. No criminal activity was discovered.

Feb. 12

INVESTIGATION: Portion of the railroad track was glowing red and sparking. CSX advised that was normal to keep the tracks from freezing.

Feb. 14

THEFT: At the CVS on West Main Street, a white female took some cosmetics without paying for them.

SUSPICIOUS: Report of loud noise in the 800 block of Sycamore Woods Drive. Reporting party contacted 911 prior to officers arrival stating they believed it to be juveniles and saw a vehicle leave the scene. Area checked, nothing found. Contact made with reporting party, stated it was possibly juveniles banging on the door and running away. No further issues.

Feb. 15

LOUD NOISE: Report of loud banging from neighboring apartment in the 700 block Cheyenne Place. No issues observed.

DRUG POSSESSION: Driver was stopped for a traffic violation in the area of West Kessler-Cowlesville and South County Road 25-A. During the stop it was discovered the subject was in possession of marijuana.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A dog was found on the 600 block of Rohrer Drive. The owner located on Miles Avenue and was warned for dog at large.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: Hit-skip accident reported at Tony’s Bada Bing. Suspect vehicle located, driver cited.

SUSPICIOUS: Reporting party in the 800 block of Devonshire Avenue believed someone was inside the residence. No one located within the residence. No forced entry into home. Surveillance cameras didn’t show anyone entering residence.

Feb. 16

MENACING: Report of a male driving black Dodge Charger pointed gun at caller. Located vehicle south of exit 68. Stopped vehicle and identified driver. No gun located.

SUSPICIOUS: A vehicle was abandoned on the 300 block of South Second Street causing an obstruction to traffic. It was towed by Saunders to the TCPD lot.

LOUD NOISE: Caller reported loud music in the 1200 block of Chestnut Drive. An officer was not able to hear any music while at the residence. Officer spoke with the a male at the residence and he advised it hasn’t been any louder than it was at the time the officer was there and it could not be heard with the door open.

Feb. 17

ASSIST CITIZEN: The reporting party stated he and a subject had a civil transaction. After the transaction was complete the subject wanted his money back and was sending possibly threatening emails to the reporting party.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A resident told police that his ex-girlfriend came to home on West Elm Street and broke a bedroom window and then left the residence.