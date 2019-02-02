Police reports

Jan. 24

DRUG OFFENSE: Traffic stop for expired registration on Weller Drive. Driver was under suspension. Cited for driving under suspension, expired registration and possession of drugs.

SUSPICIOUS: Woman believed she heard someone knocking at the back door. The area and house were checked and all appeared to be okay. Stayed with the female until her mother arrived home.

Jan. 26

PARKING COMPLAINT: Vehicle left running, unlocked with keys in ignition at the Circle K. Owner told to secure vehicle.

DUI: Driver stopped for plate light, charged with OVI, possession of marijuana, paraphernalia, and open container in moving vehicle.

Jan. 27

ASSIST MOTORIST: Out of state female stranded with flat tire. Tire changed to get back on the roadway.

Jan. 28

VEHICLE FIRE: A vehicle was traveling west on East Main Street when it spontaneously caught on fire. The owner exited the vehicle, there were no injuries or damage other than to the car itself.