Police reports

Jan. 3

WELFARE CHECK: NTB driver stopped for mandatory break near the water tower on Harmony Drive. Driver chose this location because it is a Pokemon stop.

Jan. 4

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Intoxicated male in Speedway. Vehicle left and sheriff’s office located it at Tipp-Elizabeth Road and State Route 202 and stopped it. Driver was arrested.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Reporting party is upset the neighbor is taking pictures outside, believes he doesn’t agree with her political views. Reported in area of Sequoia Court.

ACCIDENT: Accident, no injury, reported near the Taco Bell. Driver struck a light pole.

Jan. 5

DUI: Traffic stop conducted on a vehicle for marked lanes violation near Hickory River Smokehouse. Driver subsequently arrested for OVI.

POLICE INVESTIGATION: Reported subjects protesting Ohio Senate bill at residence of involved party. Protestors gone on arrival. No issues.

BURGLAR ALARM: Showing tampered burglar alarm at resident on South Fourth Street. Homeowner on scene, new alarm installed recently. Working out issues with alarm company. No issues observed.

Jan. 6

POLICE INVESTIGATION: Driver heading northbound on Interstate 75 heard four loud pops while driving. Driver could only advise that the location was just south of mile 68 coming from the east side of I-75 near a white building and trees. Caller couldn’t tell if it was fireworks or shots. Voss Honda area checked, nothing located and no further calls.

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Willow Glen Avenue, reporting party upset with neighbor for yelling at her due to kids being loud. Reporting party wanted it documented.

Jan. 7

CANINE DETAIL: Canine requested by Troy police department for sniff of vehicle. Canine alerted, suspected meth located under child seat in the backseat.