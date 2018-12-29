Police reports

Dec. 11

ASSIST CITIZEN: Local resident’s identification is being used in scamming other people.

FIGHT: Disorderly female in the 500 block of Larch Street. Arrested for disorderly after warning.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Four males came into the American Legion, asking odd questions about the games. All four left without incident.

REQUEST FOR SERVICE: Water main brake at S. Hyatt Street and Barbara Drive. Water department contacted, will dig in the morning.

Dec. 12

TRAFFIC STOP: Stop initiated for headlight violation in the area of Interstate 75 exit 69. Passenger charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

ABANDONED VEHICLE: Reporting party stated that a motorcycle was abandoned in the Ginghamsburg Church parking lot. Indiana registration, covered in green tarp. Reporting party advised that a subject left it there a week ago and never came back. Police contacted an Indiana police department and were advised that an owner of the vehicle is in jail in Indiana. Contact was made with co-signer of loan on motorcycle. HD Financial is attempting to repossess the motorcycle, they were advised of its location.

RECOVERED STOLEN PROPERTY: Recovered a stolen vehicle that was located in Dayton. Towed to Sandy’s towing lot. Officers worked with multiple other agencies to process the vehicle. Vehicle has been removed from Leads.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Reporting party contacted police after he gave subject money who was panhandling in lot, subject left in a newer GMC Denali Yukon. Employee advised that subject is there regularly panhandling.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Report of suspicious vehicles following reporting party north from Florida. Nothing criminal occurred on roadway. Reporting party was advised to contact 911 if he believed there is an issue with someone following him. No issues observed.

Dec. 13

THEFT: A 2002 white Alero stolen from pump by three subjects. Vehicle was unoccupied, unlocked with keys inside and running. Vehicle located in Dayton by the Dayton Police Department, two juvenile males were arrested. Vehicle was secured in the Tipp City Police Department sally port, case pending.

Dec. 14

THEFT: Vehicles were broken into in the 900 block of Cedar Grove Drive.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Reporting party in the 100 block of W. Kessler-Cowlesville stated unknown subject was raking leaves out of yard without permission. Possibly driving a maroon colored vehicle. Gone on arrival.

Dec. 16

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Report of a vehicle keyed and sticker scratched off in the area of Sequoia Court.

Dec. 17

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Vehicle pulled into the high school lot, a parent thought it was suspicious. Gone on arrival.

TRAFFIC STOP: Traffic stop initiated for traffic control device on Main Street. Odor of marijuana detected. Driver admitted to have recently smoked. Searched vehicle, drug paraphernalia located.

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Observed unoccupied vehicle running in front of store. Contact made with driver, who was driving under suspension. Advised to contact valid driver to pick him and vehicle up. Made contact with owner of vehicle and advised of driver being suspended. Warned owner for wrongful entrustment.

Dec. 19

ASSIST CITIZEN: Motorist not happy with school crossing guard at Broadway Elementary School. Reporting party said the guard needs training in directing traffic, crossing children and he did not have a safety vest on or anything showing that he was a crossing guard.

Dec. 21

SUSPICIOUS: Suspicious package delivered in the mail. Resident did not want to open it. The package was opened and contained seeds for succulent plants. The resident then remembered ordering them.

Dec. 22

THEFT:

Reporting party said a firearm was stolen out of his vehicle overnight in the area of Cider Mill Way. Firearm was recovered by Huber Heights police, other property has been recovered.