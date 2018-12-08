Police reports

Nov. 19

ACCIDENT: Suspect vehicle was in an accident in Vandalia, fled the scene and then got into another accident in Tipp. Driver cited for driving under suspension, failure to reinstate and assured clear distance ahead violation. Vandalia showed up to handle other accident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Vehicle tires slashed overnight in 500 block of Pine Street. Right side heavy damage to paint with sharp object.

ACCIDENT: Two vehicle accident near Circle K. One driver cited for failure to yield right of way.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Reporting party said a house on South Second Street is being renovated and subjects have a lot of boulders, rocks and dump trucks in alley. Reporting party believes it’s a fire hazard and dangerous for children. Reporting party asked department to make sure the subjects have permits. Officer determined that permits have been obtained and are visible. Officer checked area, found no fire hazards, gravel in curb for driveway, dump truck in alley way caution taped off. Reporting party advised to contact zoning with additional complaints.

Nov. 21

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Report of suspicious truck with lights on across the street from residence on North Fifth Street. Contact made with truck, identified as construction worker getting ready to pour concrete for the site. No issues observed.

Nov. 22

SUSPICIOUS VEHICLE: Broken down vehicle in lot. Odor of marijuana in car. Marijuana residue located. No charges.

SUSPICIOUS: US Bank ATMlower cabinet door halfway unlocked but still secure. No forced entry. No key holder will do extra checks until fixed.

Nov. 29

TRAFFIC STOP: An officer made a traffic stop at South County Road 25-A and Michaels Road. Driver was under suspension. Search located drug paraphernalia.

DRUG OFFENSE: Subject overdosed in the parking lot of McDonald’s. Narcan was administered. Located several syringes and a bag of drugs. Charged with possession and drug paraphernalia.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Juveniles believe they were followed home after leaving L.T. Ball and gave the plate information. Request officers be in area tomorrow when school lets out.

Nov. 30

NEIGHBOR COMPLAINT: Report of female neighbor yelling and slamming doors. Contact made with female, advised to keep the noise down.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Suspicious persons reported in the area of Whispering Pines Avenue and Burr Oak Drive. Unable to locate subjects after checking the area.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: Reporting party was contacted by an individual as a result of an Ancestory.com association. She did not want further contact. She has taken steps to remove herself from future communication, but wanted the incident documented.

DUI: Driver cited for operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under suspension and squealing tires. Plates seized, vehicle towed.

Dec. 2

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Brown in color mix breed dog running around the nature center on North Third Street. Animal shelter came out and retrieved the dog.

BURGLAR ALARM: Found open door on North Second Street and checked the residence, at which time the resident arrived and informed us it was a false alarm.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Assisted subject who ran out of gas on highway. Provided a courtesy ride with gas to assist them.