Police reports

Nov. 12

BURGLAR ALARM: Reporting party (on Rosedale Drive) advised she accidentally hit her panic alarm and didn’t need officers.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A deer was reported inside a fenced in area on E. State Route 571, caught up on the fence. It was alive and was believed to have jumped over the fence and made it out.

PARKING COMPLAINT: Vehicle blocking the reporting party’s driveway on Bowman Ave. Vehicle left prior to officer’s arrival.

Nov. 13

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Dogs barking outback of residence in the 200 block of West Main Street. Homeowner was advised the dogs can’t stay out and just bark. He took them inside.

THEFT: Two males stole several items from Menards and took off in a gold Pontiac grand Prix.

SUSPICIOUS: Neighbor thought residence on Amokee Place was being broken into. It was found to be a contractor fixing the hot water.

Nov. 14

PARKING COMPLAINT: Black Dodge pickup truck full of tires, parked for approximately three weeks in the 300 block of North Third Street. Vehicle tires marked. Next action citation.

ASSIST MOTORIST: Unoccupied black Toyota parked on Interstate 75 exit 69 north bound off ramp shoulder.

Nov. 15

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Transformer on fire at South Third Street and East Elm Street.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Line on fire in tree behind residence on Westedge Drive. Line snapped out of tree, tree fire put itself out.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: Tree blocking roadway at North Third and Parkwood Drive.

REQUEST FOR SERVICE: Street department notified of ice buildup on interstate overpass.

WIRES DOWN: Wire down, lying on garage on Westedge Drive.

INFORMATION REPORT: Theft of iPhone from middle school reported. Phone was being tracked by a parent. Checked numerous locations, unable to locate. Parent was asked to call when the phone stopped moving.

ASSIST FIRE DEPARTMENT: Lines in tree sparking and smoking, making high pitched noise on South County Road 25-A.

Nov. 16

ASSIST MOTORIST: Female driver from out of state ran out of gas and had no money to make it to her destination. Gas voucher given.