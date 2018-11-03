Police reports

Oct. 25

SUSPICIOUS: Silver Denali circled Broadway Elementary at least three times. Area checked.

SUSPICIOUS: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Stonehenge Drive and Pinehurst Drive. Vehicle gone on arrival.

FIGHT: Fight reported near the Circle K. All subjects gone on arrival.

Oct. 26

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Resident reported that their chickens were killed by a neighbor’s dog overnight.

SUSPICIOUS: Reporting party found two simulated “kilos” lying on the bike path. After opening, they were found to contain sand.

THEFT: Trail cameras reported stolen from wooded lot on Evanston Road.

FRAUD: Subject passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Igloo drive through.

Oct. 27

SUSPICIOUS: Resident on Arapaho Trail believes there were two subjects on her back porch.

MENACING: Reporting party stated that his brother is harassing him through text messages and Facebook.

DUI: A reckless operation complaint was called in for a vehicle traveling all over the roadway in the area of State Route 571 and County Road 25-A. The vehicle was located and the driver was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.

NOISE COMPLAINT: Loud country music reported in the area of West Walnut and Fourth Streets. Advised homeowner to turn it down.

Oct. 28

ACCIDENT: Owner thought vehicle was in park and drove it into the retention pond between Frisch’s and Bob Evans.