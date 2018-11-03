Police reports

Oct. 25
SUSPICIOUS: Silver Denali circled Broadway Elementary at least three times. Area checked.
SUSPICIOUS: Suspicious vehicle reported in the area of Stonehenge Drive and Pinehurst Drive. Vehicle gone on arrival.
FIGHT: Fight reported near the Circle K. All subjects gone on arrival.
Oct. 26
ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Resident reported that their chickens were killed by a neighbor’s dog overnight.
SUSPICIOUS: Reporting party found two simulated “kilos” lying on the bike path. After opening, they were found to contain sand.
THEFT: Trail cameras reported stolen from wooded lot on Evanston Road.
FRAUD: Subject passed a counterfeit $100 bill at the Igloo drive through.
Oct. 27
SUSPICIOUS: Resident on Arapaho Trail believes there were two subjects on her back porch.
MENACING: Reporting party stated that his brother is harassing him through text messages and Facebook.
DUI: A reckless operation complaint was called in for a vehicle traveling all over the roadway in the area of State Route 571 and County Road 25-A. The vehicle was located and the driver was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence.
NOISE COMPLAINT: Loud country music reported in the area of West Walnut and Fourth Streets. Advised homeowner to turn it down.
Oct. 28
ACCIDENT: Owner thought vehicle was in park and drove it into the retention pond between Frisch’s and Bob Evans.