Police reports

Oct. 18

SUSPICIOUS: Elderly female requested a check of the area around her home on Arapaho Trail because she heard people on her back porch. Area checked, no evidence of anyone in the area. She did not want to speak with officers.

Oct. 19

NON-CRIMINAL DAMAGE COMPLAINT: Vehicle damaged due to broken concrete around manhole on Osage Court.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Leash laws explained to dog owner in Kyle Park.

ASSIST CITIZEN: Received questions regarding phones calls from IRS about a warrant. Reporting party said she did not give any money to the callers. She was advised that they were a scam and to ignore or block the phone number.

Oct. 20

FOUND PROPERTY: Debit card found, returned to owner.

CHILD NEGLECT: Young child reportedly wandering outside minimally clothed in the area of Sequoia Court. Child was taken inside before officer arrived.

SUSPICIOUS: Reporting party though someone was in her house on Maynard Drive. House checked, everything OK.

STREET OBSTRUCTION: A large maple tree fell across the intersection of Oak Lea and Copperfield. Neighbors cut up most of the tree and removed it from the roadway.

REQUEST FOR SERVICE: Trees fell across the CSX tracks. CSX removed trees to reopen tracks.

THEFT: A man left his winning lottery ticket on the counter at Circle K. He walked out to get his license and when he came back, it was gone. On camera, a man walks up to cash out and picks up the ticket.

REQUEST FOR SERVICE: Tree fell against power lines on North Second Street.

Oct. 21

TRAFFIC STOP: A woman was stopped near the Main Street overpass and charged with driving under suspension. License plates were seized and she was also charged with two counts of drug paraphernalia, two counts of drug possession, resisting arrest and obstructing official business. She was incarcerated and the vehicle was impounded.

Oct. 22

TRAFFIC STOP: Driver stopped on the southbound Interstate 75 on ramp and arrested for warrants and possession of meth.