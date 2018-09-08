Police reports

Aug. 30

HARASSMENT: Reporting party’s nephew sending harassing text messages. Report taken.

THEFT: Theft of two drills reported at Menard’s. Manager recovered the property.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: Residents on Larch Street warned for dog at large.

ASSIST SQUAD: Flagged down for medical/mental health emergency at the entrance to Winridge Apartments. Squad responded and female transported.

ASSAULT: Issue between two juveniles reported as they walked to the bus at the high school. Mother said she emailed the assistant principal.

UNRULY JUVENILE: Reporting party wasn’t happy that her son isn’t listening to her. He is on house arrest. She was advised to contact his probation officer and advised to call if he gets abusive or physical.

Aug. 31

MENTAL HEALTH ISSUE: Adult male with dementia at Randall Residence left angry and combative. Ran away into tree line east of the building. Subject located and transported to hospital for evaluation.

SHOTS FIRED: Several individuals reported hearing a single gunshot in the area of Cheyenne Place. Spoke with another subject who believed it was his diesel truck backfiring.

LITTERING: Male dumping trash in the dumpster at Dolly Inc. without permission. White male driving a red Dodge van.

SUSPICIOUS PERSON: White male in dark green shirt, gray plaid shorts, black hair, possibly in his 20s keeps walking slowly back and forth in front of the playground. Contact made with subject. S/8 issues, not in violation of any laws.

THEFT: Theft of power washer chained on back porch in 600 block of North Hyatt. Occurred Tuesday night to Friday morning.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Reporting party advised older white male came into Family Dollar and yelled at some high school kids because they were acting out inside the store. The male left before police arrival.

THEFT: Missing cat believed to be taken by neighbors in the 600 block of West Broadway. Contact made with neighbor, who said the cat was taken in to be taken care of and they did not know the owner. Cat returned to owner without any issues.

Sept. 1

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: TV set on fire and destroyed in the drive of Kyle Park. Cleared off to side and notified Parks Department to clean up.

TRAFFIC CRASH: Unit called in for traffic control. Tipp Electric could not replace pole due to it being owned and controlled by Frontier Communications. Tipp Electric cleared scene at 6:15 a.m. Pole replaced and road reopened at 10:30 a.m.

ASSIST: Female caller advised she is concerned about possible fraud and was upset dispatch couldn’t answer her question about fraud in the area of Bellaire Drive. She said a subject was at her residence passing out flyers to do yard work and wanted to know if there is any fraud history. She was advised to contact the Better Business Bureau and said she wanted an answer now because the subject was there to do work.