HealthPark Dentistry under new ownership

TIPP CITY — Dr. Charles Smith announced today that HealthPark Dentistry has joined the Risolvato Dental Group — a privately held, locally focused, multi-location group practice based in Lima, Ohio.

The transition began several months ago and was finalized on Oct. 1. Current patients are encouraged to expect a seamless transition.

“For over 45 years, I have had the pleasure of providing dental care for the Tipp City community and the north side of Dayton,” said Smith. “The change of ownership does not signal a change in HealthPark’s mission or staff. Dave Herbenick, the CEO of the Risolvato Dental Group was the office manager at HealthPark for the last five years and his return will ensure our patient-centered philosophy will continue. Dr. Chris Holland will continue as our primary general dentist, and our specialists will continue their practices at HealthPark as well. I would like to thank my wife, Loraine, and loving family for all of their support over the years, as well as the support of the great people in this community.”

Smith will continue to see patients seeking treatment for sleep apnea and jaw pain. Dr. Rupa Hamal (Gum Specialist), Dr. Jameel Khan (orthodontist), and Dr. Brian Cheung (IV sedation/wisdom teeth extractions) will all remain as part of the HealthPark family of dentists.

“As Chief Executive Officer, Dave Herbenick, represents the ownership group, which includes four locations in Lima, Ohio. He will be drawing on additional resources available from the group in support of the HealthPark staff and patients,” said Sharon Ewing, marketing director of the Lima Dental Group. “We are thrilled to be the practice chosen by Dr. Smith to carry out this transition and maintain the fine reputation he has built.”