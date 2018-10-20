WEST MILTON — The students in the Milton-Union Art Club had the opportunity to paint the town last week.

Art teacher Evelyn Brady’s students, seventh graders Lily Brazie, Sylas Gambrel and Riley Wilson, were invited to paint the windows of the Treasure Chest on North Miami Street. Brady said the owner, Marilyn Lightner, is a bus driver in the district and has also volunteered with the Art Club, showing students how to make arts and crafts.

Students painted a Halloween scene on the windows using stencils and their own designs.

“They did such a great job, I was so proud of them,” Brady said.

The students had never painted on windows before and learned how to work with paint on glass, how to make stencils and how to do neat lettering.

“They were wonderful,” she said.

The club meets twice a month, one Saturday and one weekday, and works on a wide variety of projects. Students get to have more input in the direction those projects take than they might in a regular art class, Brady said.

“My feeling is, if art doesn’t teach you how art enhances your life and connects to other subjects, then we’re wasting a lot of money and time,” she said.

She added that the club has been a great opportunity for students who might not be able to fit an art class in their busy schedules.

Provided photo Lily Brazie works on a jack-o’-lantern painted on a window of the Treasure Chest in West Milton. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/10/web1_paint3.jpg Provided photo Lily Brazie works on a jack-o’-lantern painted on a window of the Treasure Chest in West Milton. Provided photo Lily Brazie, Sylas Gambrel and Riley Wilson https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/10/web1_paint2.jpg Provided photo Lily Brazie, Sylas Gambrel and Riley Wilson Provided photo Milton-Union seventh grader Sylas Gambrel, a member of the Art Club, paints a Halloween design. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/10/web1_paint1.jpg Provided photo Milton-Union seventh grader Sylas Gambrel, a member of the Art Club, paints a Halloween design.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

