Community briefs

Craft of the month program set

WEST MILTON — Join the Milton-Union Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month to make your own pegboard jewelry organizer. All supplies are provided. Registration is required as supplies are limited. Adults only, please. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Mother and child program offered

TIPP CITY — On Aug. 13, The Miami County Park District will hold its “Trailing Moms & Tots” program from 10 a.m. to noon at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. This program is for expectant mothers, mothers and tots 0 to 5 years of age. Participants can socialize, play and exercise during this walk. Be sure to dress for the weather.

Register for the program by sending an email to register@miamicountyparks.com, going to the program calendar at www.MiamiCountyParks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.

Mystery book club to meet

TIPP CITY — On Monday, Aug. 13, from 7-8 p.m., the Tipp City Public Library will host MysteryLovers Book Club. Join the club for a discussion of Curiosity Thrilled the Cat by Darlene Ryan. Copies are available at the circulation desk.

The library is located at 11 E. Main St. For more information, visit www.tippcitylibrary.org.

Seniors plan events

TIPP CITY — On Tuesday, Aug. 14, the Tipp City Seniors members and guests will offer crafts and quilting at 9 a.m. at 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

On Aug. 15, the seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. at the center.

Blood drive at Voss set

TIPP CITY — Voss Honda Tipp City will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive Friday, Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Community Blood Center Bloodmobile will be at 155 South Garber Drive, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave – We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Make “wild art” at Brukner

TROY — Please join Brukner Nature Center staff for and paint a portrait of a dragonfly on a 16-inch-by-20-inch canvas from 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 19. Lisa Bauer of the Mayflower Arts Center will guide you as you paint.

This event $35 per person, (ages 13- adult), and includes refreshments and all materials.Deadline for registration and payment is Saturday, Aug. 18 by 5 p.m. (cash or check only). All proceeds benefit the Brukner Nature Center Wildlife Ambassador program.

Annual truck show set

TROY — The 29th annual Scout All Truck Nationals will showcase emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, police International Harvester vehicles. The event will be held at WACO Airfield in Troy from Aug. 24-26.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday and includes speakers and tech seminars, vehicle displays, a swap meet and more. There will be door prize drawings every day. Bi-plane rides will be available

WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A. For more information about the event, call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Park to host music program

TIPP CITY — The Miami County Park District will hold their music in the park “Heartbeat of the Earth” program from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 25 at Charleston Falls Preserve, 2535 Ross Road, south of Tipp City. Join park district naturalist John DeBoer and enjoy a symphony of sounds as singing wood and harmonic percussion acoustic music fill the air. Bring a blanket on which to sit.

Register for the program by going to the program calendar at MiamiCountyParks.com, emailing register@miamicountyparks.com or calling (937) 335-6273, Ext. 109.