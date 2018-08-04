Community briefs

TMCS seeks instructors

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services, a non-profit organization providing recreational, educational and cultural programs for all ages, is looking for new program ideas and need instructors to teach classes for the 2018 fall semester. If you have a special skill or hobby that you are willing to share, TMCS needs you. To have your class or idea considered, call (937) 667-8631 or e-mail Katie Sonnanstine at ksonnanstine@tmcomservices.org by Aug. 6. The fall term is from Sept. 17 through Dec. 21.

Hair styling classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a class on hair styling for girls from ages 10 to 14. Professional tricks on shampooing, blow drying and styling hair will be demonstrated. Bring any tools you like to use. The instructors are Madison Morrison and Rachel Ploutz from Broadway Hair Studio. The class is set for Monday, Aug. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Broadway Hair Studio. The cost of the class is $13 resident, $15 nonresident.

To register, visit www.tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Ginghamsburg Church will help build a better summer blood supply by hosting a community blood drive Saturday, Aug. 11, from 8 a.m. to noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 South County Road 25-A, Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate will get the “We Are the Brave — We Are Blood Donors” t-shirt and a chance to win a home improvement gift card. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

August is the final month of the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing for a $5,000 home improvement gift card. Everyone who registers to donate May 29 through Sept. 1 is automatically entered in the drawing. (Donors must be age 18 by Sept. 1 to win). Eligible donors can enter a second time when they register for a second donation during the blood drive period. Official rules are available at www.givingblood.org.

Craft of the month program set

WEST MILTON — Join the Milton-Union Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month to make your own pegboard jewelry organizer. All supplies are provided. Registration is required as supplies are limited. Adults only, please. Call the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

WACO focus of Lunch and Learn program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Lunch and Learn program presented by Gretchen Hawk about the WACO Aircraft Company and its history. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. This program is sponsored by Story Point of Troy. Lunch will be provided by Story Point.

Trail guides needed

TROY — Volunteers form the backbone of Brukner Nature Center, and staff could not possibly reach all of their goals without volunteer support.

Brukner Nature Center is continually in need of trail guides who enjoy being outdoors and sharing that love with kids. Learn to handle Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Ambassadors, including native Ohio snakes, turtles and salamanders. Share your passion for wildlife with preschoolers and elementary-aged children by leading field trips or assisting BNC staff naturalists.

Programs range from one to two hours and are scheduled on weekday and weekends between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become an integral part of Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through preservation, education, and rehabilitation.

Volunteer registration forms can be found on our website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. All volunteers must complete a one-hour orientation, which is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and every other month at 7:30 p.m. For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, contact Miss June at 698-6493 or email education@bruknernaturecenter.com.