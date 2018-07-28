Community briefs

Levy committee to meet

TIPP CITY — A levy committee is being formed and seeks interested volunteers in support of Tipp City Schools. An organizational meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, July 31, at 6:30 p.m. in the large meeting room of the Tipp City Public Library basement. The Tipp City Schools Board of Education voted to place a 2 mil continuous renewal permanent improvement levy on the Nov. 6, 2018 ballot. This money pays for school building maintenance, repairs, and improvements.

A variety of volunteer opportunities will be described at the meeting. Some tasks require very little time investment but contribute positively towards Tipp City Schools’ tradition of excellence.

Upcoming events at the library

WEST MILTON — Wrap up the summer at the Milton-Union Public Library Rockin’ Block Party on Aug. 2 from 5-8 p.m. Enjoy a bounce house, face painting, corn hole, food, and more. Everyone is invited.

On Tuesday, Aug. 14, at 6 p.m., the library will host the Pinterest Craft of the Month. Learn to make your own pegboard jewelry organizer. All supplies are provided. Registration is required as supplies are limited. Adults only, please.

Celebrate the end of summer with a big bash before heading back to school. On Friday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m., the library will host a movie, games, and many other fun activities. Don’t forget to bring a friend with you. No registration necessary. Light refreshments provided.

Please contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more details.

Community night planned

TIPP CITY — Downtown Tipp City’s August Community Night will be held on Friday, Aug. 3, at Second and Main. The evening of free music will begin at 6:15 p.m. with The Tippecanoe Community Band followed at 7:30 p.m. by the Tom Daugherty Orchestra and swing dancers.

The Tippecanoe Community Band is under the direction of Gail Ahmed. The all-volunteer group with a 50 member base will be featuring songs from popular musicals that span the decades.

The Tom Daugherty Orchestra is a 17-piece Las Vegas style show and dance band.

The Community Night Concerts are a hometown tradition and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert will be cancelled. For more information stop by The Hotel Gallery or call (937) 667-3696.

Hoffman Art Show set for Aug. 3-5

WEST MILTON — The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 3-5 at Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $500 first place, $400 second place; $300 third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the 11 winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 3 and conclude at 2 p.m. on Aug 5. During the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hair styling classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a class on hair styling for girls from ages 10 to 14. Professional tricks on shampooing, blow drying and styling hair will be demonstrated. Bring any tools you like to use. The instructors are Madison Morrison and Rachel Ploutz from Broadway Hair Studio. The class is set for Monday, Aug. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Broadway Hair Studio. The cost of the class is $13 resident, $15 nonresident.

To register, visit www.tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

WACO focus of Lunch and Learn program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Lunch and Learn program presented by Gretchen Hawk about the WACO Aircraft Company and its history. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. This program is sponsored by Story Point of Troy. Lunch will be provided by Story Point.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to fill out a registration form.

Trail guides needed

TROY — Volunteers form the backbone of Brukner Nature Center, and staff could not possibly reach all of their goals without volunteer support.

Brukner Nature Center is continually in need of trail guides who enjoy being outdoors and sharing that love with kids. Learn to handle Brukner Nature Center’s Wildlife Ambassadors, including native Ohio snakes, turtles and salamanders. Share your passion for wildlife with preschoolers and elementary-aged children by leading field trips or assisting BNC staff naturalists.

Programs range from one to two hours and are scheduled on weekday and weekends between 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Become an integral part of Brukner Nature Center’s mission to promote the appreciation and understanding of wildlife conservation through preservation, education, and rehabilitation.

Volunteer registration forms can be found on our website at www.bruknernaturecenter.com. All volunteers must complete a one-hour orientation, which is held on the second Tuesday of the month at 1:30 p.m. and every other month at 7:30 p.m. For more information on all of the volunteer opportunities, contact Miss June at 698-6493 or email education@bruknernaturecenter.com.