Community briefs

Game night planned at Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Hoffman Art Show set for Aug. 3-5

WEST MILTON — The 12th annual Hoffman Art Show will take place Aug. 3-5 at Hoffman United Methodist Church activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton. The purpose of the show is to provide a showcase for area talent of all ages. There is no admittance fee and all three days of the show are open to the public. Some pieces may be available for purchase.

A gift from local arts patron Bill Netzley of Netzley Roofing has enabled Hoffman to offer monetary awards again this year. Awards to be given are: $500 first place, $400 second place; $300 third place. Eight additional awards of $100 each will also be presented. People’s Choice voting from all three days will determine the 11 winners.

A silent auction featuring pieces provided by the artists will begin during the preview party on Aug. 3 and conclude at 2 p.m. on Aug 5. During the Friday preview party, from 6:30-8 p.m., there will be refreshments and some of the artists will be present to talk about their work. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hair styling classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a class on hair styling for girls from ages 10 to 14. Professional tricks on shampooing, blow drying and styling hair will be demonstrated. Bring any tools you like to use. The instructors are Madison Morrison and Rachel Ploutz from Broadway Hair Studio. The class is set for Monday, Aug. 6 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Broadway Hair Studio. The cost of the class is $13 resident, $15 nonresident.

To register, visit www.tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City.

WACO focus of Lunch and Learn program

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a Lunch and Learn program presented by Gretchen Hawk about the WACO Aircraft Company and its history. The program will be held at the Tipp City Public Library at 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 17. This program is sponsored by Story Point of Troy. Lunch will be provided by Story Point.

To register, visit tmcomservices.org or come into the TMCS office at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City to fill out a registration form.

Mensa to offer admission testing

KETTERING — Dayton Area Mensa, the local chapter of the international high IQ society, will hold an admission testing session on Wednesday, July 25, from 6-8 p.m. and again Wednesday, Aug. 29, 6-8 p.m. at the Kettering-Moraine Branch Library at 3496 Far Hills Ave., Kettering.

Test takers should arrive about 15-20 minutes prior to testing to complete registration. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated once testing has started. Each test taker must have a photo ID and the $60 testing fee, which is charged by the national Mensa office to cover expenses of the testing program including purchasing the right to use the copyrighted test.

Those who score in the top two percent of the general population on either of two tests of logic and deductive reasoning are eligible for Mensa membership. The test is open to anyone age 14 and older, but parental permission is required for those ages 14-17.

The Dayton chapter has over 200 members in the greater Dayton-Springfield-Middletown area, and regularly organizes lunch and dinner groups, games nights, pub crawls, movie nights, gifted youth activities and visits to various educational, cultural, and just plain fun events around the area.