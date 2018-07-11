Waco hosts LEGO coach seminar

MIAMI COUNTY — Do you still enjoy playing with LEGOS even though you’re over 20? Out of curiosity did you to take apart a transistor radio, your mom’s toaster, or vacuum cleaner and then rebuild them? Are you competitive? Do you want to help a child dream about future inventions? If you answered yes to any of these questions, you should consider being a First LEGO League Coach.

FIRST LEGO League is a robotics program for 9 to 14 year olds, which is designed to get children excited about science and technology — and teach them valuable employment and life skills. In FLL, the children program an autonomous robot (using the LEGO® MINDSTORMS® robot set) to score points on a thematic playing surface, complete a science project, and learn teamwork.

WACO Learning Center will be hosting an FLL Coach’s Clinic on Thursday, July 26th from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Please register by calling 335-9226 or call for additional information. The clinic will be held at WACO Air Museum, 1865 S. County Rd. 25A in Troy.

The clinic will cover the three components of an FLL Competition, tips and best practices for a FLL Coach, timing of the 2018 season, and programming the EV3 robots. There is no cost to the seminar, and no obligation to coach, but space is limited so please call to register.

Pre-register for July 26 event