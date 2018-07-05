Community briefs

Vendors sought for festival

TIPP CITY — Booth spaces are still available for this year’s Art in the Park and the Tipp City Area Arts Council is seeking artists. The deadline for applications have been extended until July 15.

Contact TCAAC at tippcityartscouncil@gmail.com or at (937) 543-5115 for more information. Booth space for TCAAC members is $40; for non-members, it is $50. Please RSVP as soon as possible as spaces are limited. See registration information and details at tippcityartscouncil.com/artinpark.

Art in the Park, with food vendors and music, as well as the Children’s Art Adventure, will be held Saturday, Aug. 4, from noon to 8 p.m. in City Park, rain or shine.

Scam prevention, cooking classes set

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a free class on Scam Prevention. Attendees will learn how to prevent their identity and their money from being stolen. Information on the latest scams and theft methods will be discussed. The class is on Tuesday, July 17 from 10-11 am at the Tipp City Public Library. The instructor is Deb Sanders, Marketing Director, Ohio Living Dorothy Love. To register, visit our website: tmcomservices.org or come in to the TMCS office.

Chef Art Chin, owner of the Greenfire Bistro in Tipp City, will be teaching a cooking class with a secret theme. Participants will assist Chef Art with his surprise demonstration and preparation of something delicious. The class will take place at Lock 15, located behind the Greenfire Bistro at 965 W. Main Street, Tipp City.

The class, being presented by Tipp Monroe Community Services, will include appetizers, wine and cooking instruction. The class is on Wednesday, July 11 from 7-8 p.m. The cost is $31 for residents and $33 for nonresidents. Please register online at tmcomservices.org or by visiting our office.

July events at the Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program on Thursday, July 12 at 1:30pm includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays, and Mr. Manning will talk about all sorts of cool facts. No registration is necessary.

Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome.

Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25 at 5:30! Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Foundation seeks nominations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Foundation is seeking nominees for the annual Philanthropist of the Year Award. The winners should be individuals, families or businesses in the Tipp City and Bethel area with a proven record of exceptional generosity who demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages other individuals or businesses to take philanthropic leadership roles.

If you know an individual, family or business in the Tipp City and Bethel area that deserves recognition for their giving, please take time to say so by nominating them by July 31. Visit www.tippfoundation.org to learn more and to download a nomination form.