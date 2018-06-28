Community briefs

Annual 5K fundraiser set

WEST MILTON — The annual Free the Mind Anchor the Soul 5K run/walk is set for July 4. The event, which raises funds for mental health and promotes suicide prevention, begins at 1 Wright Road in West Milton.

Registration is open online at www.freethemindanchorthesoul.com and on race day at 8 a.m. The cost is $26 per runner for adults, kids eight and under are free with an adult.

Community Night concert planned

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Community Night tradition is celebrating its 27th season and on Friday, July 6, downtown Tipp City will come alive at 6:15 p.m. with violinist John Sullivan Kelly followed by the big band sounds of the Kim Kelly Orchestra at 7:30 p.m.

John Sullivan Kelly was born in 1954 in Dublin, Ireland. He began playing the violin and piano at age 4 under the tutelage of his father. By age 9, he was performing on national television. In, 1993 John was appointed CEO of the Irish Chamber Orchestra, and over the next 20 years he developed it into one of Ireland’s leading cultural ambassadors performing throughout Europe and the United States.

Headlining the evening of music is the Kim Kelly Orchestra. Their popularity has resulted in them being a July Community Night tradition for over 10 years. The orchestra features musicians from the Columbus, Cincinnati, and Dayton areas; many who have performed professionally with groups such as Count Basie, Stan Kenton, Woody Herman, and Buddy Rich.

Community Nights are free to the public and are held on the first Friday of the month June through September at Second Street and Main. It is recommended that you bring a lawn chair. In case of inclement weather the concert will be canceled. For information call or stop by The Hotel Gallery at 937-667-3696.

Escape room, self defense offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Library are teaming up to bring another Escape Room experience to teens this summer. Teams enter the trap room and find clues to help them escape. Sign-up on the Tipp City Public Library website: www.tippcitylibrary.org starting July 2. There is no charge, but registration is required by July 12. This event will be held on Thursday, July 19 from 1:30–4:30 p.m. at the TMCS Building.

TMCS is also offering a self defense class for women ages 12 and up at the Zion Lutheran Church. There are four classes that will be held on July 16, 17, 23, and 24 from 6:30-9 p.m. You are required to participate in all four classes. There is no charge for this class, but pre-registration before July 6 is required. There must be eight students, so bring a friend. To register, come in to the office or visit the website www.tmcomservices.org. The instructors are Stephanie Black and Corey Rismiller from the Tipp City Police Department. They have been teaching this class for 12 years.

July events at the Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program on Thursday, July 12 at 1:30pm includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays, and Mr. Manning will talk about all sorts of cool facts. No registration is necessary.

Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome.

Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25 at 5:30! Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Foundation seeks nominations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Foundation is seeking nominees for the annual Philanthropist of the Year Award. The winners should be individuals, families or businesses in the Tipp City and Bethel area with a proven record of exceptional generosity who demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages other individuals or businesses to take philanthropic leadership roles.

If you know an individual, family or business in the Tipp City and Bethel area that deserves recognition for their giving, please take time to say so by nominating them by July 31. Visit www.tippfoundation.org to learn more and to download a nomination form.