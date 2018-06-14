Community briefs

TMCS seeks new trustees

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Monroe Community Services is looking to fill three seats on its board of trustees. The seats are open to anyone who lives in Tipp City or Monroe Township. If you are interested or would like more information contact TMCS Executive Director, Kathryn L. Taylor, at the Community Services office 667-8631. She will be happy to answer any questions concerning the roles of individual trustees and the entire board. Deadline to submit applications is Thursday, July 5, 2018.

The continuing goal of the TMCS Board, Advisory Members, and staff is to identify and to meet the needs of the community in the areas of recreation, community education, cultural and social services. Input from the community assists Community Services in achieving this goal. By sitting on the TMCS Board of Trustees, residents can take part in fulfilling immediate needs, while planning the future of Tipp Monroe Community Services.

Arrowhead collections on display

PLEASANT HILL — The Pleasant Hill History Center will be featuring a special display of local arrowheads and artifacts during the month of June. Pleasant Hill and Newton Township residents who have collected and documented these treasures have graciously agreed to allow the History Center to showcase their private collections for others to enjoy. Six individual collections will be on display.

Plan to visit the History Center any Monday from 3-7 p.m at 8 E. Monument Street. The Center is handicap accessible.

For more information, visit Pleasanthillhistorycenter.com or follow them on Facebook.

Pet first aid offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a new class on basic first aid techniques all pet owners should know. The class will be held at the Tipp City Public Library on Monday, June 2,5 from 6-8 p.m. You will also learn what an emergency is and what can wait for office hours.

The instructor is Dr. Johnna Smith of Dr. Jo’s Pet Wellness in Tipp City. There is no charge but registration is required. Visit our website, tmcomservices.org, or come into the TMCS office to register.

July events at the Milton-Union library

WEST MILTON — Crack open your own geode with Mike Manning, a geologist and retired science teacher with more than 40 years of experience. This program on Thursday, July 12 at 1:30pm includes a huge variety of rocks, minerals, and fossil displays, and Mr. Manning will talk about all sorts of cool facts. No registration is necessary.

Tie-dye your own washed, white t-shirt on Thursday, July 19, at 11 a.m. All other supplies are provided by the Milton-Union Public Library. No registration is necessary. All ages are welcome.

Bring your friends to the Milton-Union Public Library for life-size Jenga, Connect 4 and Trouble on Wednesday, July 25 at 5:30! Pizza and snacks will be provided. No registration necessary.

Call the Milton-Union Public Library at 937-698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Foundation seeks nominations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Foundation is seeking nominees for the annual Philanthropist of the Year Award. The winners should be individuals, families or businesses in the Tipp City and Bethel area with a proven record of exceptional generosity who demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages other individuals or businesses to take philanthropic leadership roles.

If you know an individual, family or business in the Tipp City and Bethel area that deserves recognition for their giving, please take time to say so by nominating them by July 31. Visit www.tippfoundation.org to learn more and to download a nomination form.