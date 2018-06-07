Community briefs

Food tasting event upcoming

WEST MILTON — An International Food Tasting Festival will be from 3-5 p.m. Saturday, June 16 at Hoffman United Methodist Church in the activity center at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

There will be eight countries represented: Mexico New Zealand, the Philippines, Italy, Portugal, China, Germany and Japan.

This event is open to the public and is free of charge. Come taste all the interesting native foods and enjoy the decorations.

Troy-Tipp Women to meet

TROY — “Fear, Facts and the Future” is the theme of the June luncheon of the Troy-Tipp Women’s Connection, which will be held a noon on Saturday, June 16, at the Troy Country Club. The event will feature a mini concert by Steve and Rebel Marcum and speaker Laura Wells.

Admission to the luncheon is $17.00. For reservations call Pat at (937) 552-9827. To request complimentary nursery call Diana at (937) 667-237.

Prayer connection is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, June 13, at Bob Evans in Troy.

Library plans events for kids, adults

WEST MILTON — What’s with all the hype about essential oils? Join Lesli Raines on Wednesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. for an introductory course on the science behind oils, different uses for oils, how to use oils safely, and how to choose the correct oil for certain ailments. All materials, as well as light refreshments, will be provided. No registration is necessary.

On Thursday, June 21, at noon, join educational entertainer Chris Rowland and be inspired, excited and delighted with music, dance, and stories centered around a dinosaur theme. Children will learn facts, enjoy live music and have a blast. Fun for all ages. No registration necessary.

TMCS to offer makeup tutorials

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with Total Image Salon & Spa to offer two new classes. These classes will be held at the Total Image Salon & Spa located at 2830 S. County Road 25-A, Troy. Each class costs $43 for residents and $45 for non-residents.

The first class, Basic Make-up Foundations, will teach participants how to apply basic makeup beginning with foundation. Includes a mini facial, snacks and drinks. Bring your own brushes. This class will be held on Friday, June 15, 6-8 p.m.

Advanced Makeup Techniques will offer tips on how to contour the eyes and face. Includes a mini facial, snacks and drinks. Bring your own brushes. This class will be held on Friday, June 22, 6-8 p.m.

Foundation seeks nominations

TIPP CITY — The Tipp Foundation is seeking nominees for the annual Philanthropist of the Year Award. The winners should be individuals, families or businesses in the Tipp City and Bethel area with a proven record of exceptional generosity who demonstrate outstanding civic and charitable responsibility, and whose generosity encourages other individuals or businesses to take philanthropic leadership roles.

If you know an individual, family or business in the Tipp City and Bethel area that deserves recognition for their giving, please take time to say so by nominating them by July 31. Visit www.tippfoundation.org to learn more and to download a nomination form.