Community briefs

Elder law classes set

TIPP CITY — TMCS is offering a class at the Tipp City Public Library on Thursday, June 7 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This is a free class that teaches the rights and options regarding long-term care, nursing home and at-home care and Medicaid qualifications for coverage.

Find out how to protect your assets and how to navigate the Medicaid application process including the uses of powers of attorney, guardianships, trusts and spend down techniques. The instructor is Attorney, Joseph A. Downing.

There is no charge for this class, but registration is required. To register for this class, go to the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main Street in Tipp City or visit tmcomservices.org.

Ginghamsburg to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Donors can help “Build a Better Blood Supply” this summer and get a chance to win a home improvement make-over by supporting the Ginghamsburg Church community blood drive Saturday, June 9 from 8 a.m. to 12 noon in the South Campus Chapel, 7695 S. County Road 25-A, Tipp City.

Everyone who registers to donate will receive the May Military Appreciation Month “Gave in the USA” t-shirt. Everyone 18 and older will be automatically entered in the Community Blood Center “Build a Better Blood Supply Summer Blood Drive” drawing to win a $5,000 home improvement gift card.

Garage sale set for June 14

WEST MILTON — Hoffman United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St., West Milton, will have its annual garage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 14. Most items will be 25 cents. The church is handicapped accessible. Proceeds will go to local missions.

Kindergarten safety program offered

WEST MILTON — Milton-Union Safety Town, a program teaching street and bicycle safety, has been set for 8:30-10 a.m. June 25-29.

The program is offered to incoming kindergarten students and will be held indoors at the elementary school gym. The event is presented by the West Milton police and fire departments and the Miami County Sheriff’s Office.

Registration is required. Contact Milton-Union Elementary School at (937) 884-7920 for more information.

Cook inducted to NJHS

TIPP CITY — Ashley Cook of Tipp City was among 54 Ohio Connections Academy (OCA) students recognized for their outstanding academic achievement and service to the community.

During a ceremony at the McConnell Arts Center in Worthington, Ashley, an eighth grader, was among 31 OCA students in grades 6-8 inducted into the National Junior Honor Society. To qualify for the National Junior Honor Society, students must maintain a 3.25 GPA, complete 10 hours of verifiable community service within the school year and participate in one or more extracurricular activities or group service projects. Students also must submit letters of recommendation. Currently 51 OCA students are members of the National Junior Honor Society.