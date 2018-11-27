Area briefs

PHS plans events

PIQUA — The Piqua High School Show Choir will host its 10th annual quarter auction from 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at the Piqua High School commons/cafeteria. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. to preview the auction items.

Items include over 50 assorted gift cards and 60 gift baskets, as well as a raffle for an HD-TV and a $100 “cash tree.”

The initial cost is $2 per paddle, and the per-item auction price ranges from 25 cents to $1, based on the value of the item. There will be an all-in paddle for purchase as well.

Concessions will be available and the show choir will perform a brief intermission spot at 8 p.m.

The Piqua High School Vocal Department will be presenting its holiday concert, “Tis the Season,” and 18th annual Cookie Walk on Sunday, Dec. 9. The performances will take place in the Hartzell Center for the Performing Arts at 2:30 and 4:30 p.m. The Cookie Walk will be held in the Piqua High School Commons, where cookies will be displayed on decorated tables and sold for $6.50 per pound.

The concerts will feature several guest musicians including the Gotham City Brass Quintet and organist David Broerman. The choirs are conducted by Tom Westfall and accompanied by Carol Palmer.

Performances will include the Women’s Chorus, Men’s Chorus, “The Company” Show Choir, and the Concert Choir. As in the past, the Concert Choir will conclude the concert with the “Hallelujah Chorus,” and former choir members, as well as audience members, will be invited to join them on stage to sing.

The concerts are free and open to the public. If there are any questions, please contact Westfall at PHS during school hours at 773-6314, ext. 1030, or email westfallt@piqua.org.

Indoor soccer set at Troy Rec

TROY — The Troy Rec will offer two sessions of indoor soccer in 2019; one for pre-K and kindergarten and the second for first and second grade students. Registration will take place at The Rec, 11 N. Market St. on the following days and times:

• Dec. 3-6 from 4-7 p.m.

• Dec. 10-13 from 4-7 p.m.;

• Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The fee for each student is $35 and includes a team T-shirt, team picture, and award. Payment is due at registration.

The first and sec0nd grade session will practice and play in January and February. Pre-K/kindergarten (4 years old to kindergarten) session will practice and play in February and March.

The Troy Rec’s mission is “To provide a recreational and social environment for the citizens of Troy with the primary emphasis on youth.” The Rec is a United Way organization.