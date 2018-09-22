Community briefs

Goal setting classes offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is joining with instructor Theresa Weeks to offer group support for accomplishing goals for ages 18 and older. During this six-week class, you will learn how to break down your goals into small bite size pieces.

This class will be held at The Space Between, 27 ½ E. Main St., TC and begin on Thursday, Sept. 27, 6-7 p.m. and run for the next six consecutive Thursdays. The class costs $108 for residents and $110 for non-residents.

Limited hours during festival

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum will be open by appointment only on Saturday, Sept. 29, because the historical society will be manning their booth at the park.

The society encourages people to bring in their out of town guests. To make an appointment call Gordon at (937) 698-3051 or Susie at (937) 698-6798.

Be sure and stop by the historical society booth in the park. They will again have a board of old and unusual items for visitors to identify.

Tipp history books on sale

TIPP CITY — If you are doing some early Christmas shopping, Susan Furlong’s books would be a great idea for those who are interested in Tipp City history, from way back to the present. They can be purchased at the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum on the corner of Second and Walnut on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. They are also available at the Community Services office during business hours. The historical society will also have them at their booth in the park during the Mum Festival.

For more information, call Gordon at (937) 667-3051 or Susie at (937) 698-6798

Teen art event at library

WEST MILTON — Teens 12 and up are invited to play with all sorts of craft mediums and make art on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 3–4:30 p.m. No pressure, no expectations – just fun.

No registration is necessary. All supplies are provided, as well as light refreshments. Call the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Concert upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in the Tipp City Community Park at noon Sept. 29 as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City.

The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary.

For more information, call 335-1178.

Beekeeping classes set

TROY — Vickie Bowman of the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association is offering a Beginning Beekeeper class at Brukner Nature Center from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 and 12:30-4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 30. Participants must be able to attend both sessions.

This hands-on workshop will cover equipment and feeding needs, where to get bees, placement of bees, how to help your bees stay healthy, the birds and the bees, forage, how to manipulate your hives, recognizing and treating diseases, getting your bees through their first year and much more. Participants will also build their first frame, so please bring a pair of pliers, box cutter and tack hammer to the first class.

A free one-year membership to the Miami Valley Beekeepers Association and a free one-year membership to the Ohio State Beekeepers Association is also included. Membership in MVBA gives you access to mentors, program speakers and hands on teaching hives at the MVBA/BNC apiary. The fee is $60 per person for both class sessions. There will be a one hour break for lunch (bring a sack lunch or eat at a local restaurant). Class registration deadline is Wednesday, Sept. 26. Payment is due at the time of registration (cash or check only). If mailing a check, please include “Bee School” in the memo area. For more information, call Vickie at 947-1568.

Backyard birds program set

TROY — The Miami County Master Gardener Volunteers will present “Backyard Birds for Winter” at the next session in the Coffee with the Master Gardeners series at 10 a.m. Oct. 5.

The session will be taught by Miami County Master Gardener Marian Moeckel who will give tips on attracting beautiful songbirds and other colorful birds to your yard this winter. Learn how to provide ample shelter and water for the birds you desire to attract. Feeder information on what works and what doesn’t will also be discussed. Get practical info on where to obtain supplies and the best combinations of feed to attract a variety of beautiful birds during the winter months.

The session will be held at the Elizabeth Township Community Center, 5760 E. Walnut Grove Road, Troy. The cost is $10 and pre-registration is required by Oct. 3. For more details contact the extension office at 440-3945 or go.osu.edu/miamicoffee.

Hospice seeks volunteers

MIAMI COUNTY — Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County invites interested community members to consider volunteering to support hospice patients and families. A new volunteer orientation is slated for Friday, Oct. 19, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Volunteers provide respite care, caregiver relief, companionship, shopping, delivery of medications and supplies, beautician and barber services, animal assisted therapy and more. Volunteers also serve as educators about hospice services in the community, help with office support, and play a key role in honoring hospice patients who are veterans.

Those interested in volunteering must complete an application process in advance. For additional information please visit http://www.hospiceofmiamicounty.org/volunteer-services/ or contact Beth Shrake at 937.573.2115.