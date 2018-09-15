Community briefs

Tipp history books on sale

TIPP CITY — If you are doing some early Christmas shopping, Susan Furlong’s books would be a great idea for those who are interested in Tipp City history, from way back to the present. They can be purchased at the Tippecanoe Historical Society Museum on the corner of Second and Walnut on Wednesdays from 2-4 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. They are also available at the Community Services office during business hours. The historical society will also have them at their booth in the park during the Mum Festival.

If you would like to make an appointment to tour the museum during the Mum Festival weekend, or any other time, call Gordon at (937) 667-3051 or Susie at (937) 698-6798

Genealogy class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a genealogy class on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 7-8 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. This class covers how to document the lives of people and events of the past. Participants will review the types of genealogical records, what types of records are reliable and where to find genealogical records, as well as offline sources. The instructor is Judy Deeter. The cost for the class is $20 resident, $22 nonresident.

Movie on the lawn

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Police Department will be hosting a screening of the movie “Deej” on Sept. 19 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide refreshments. The movie will be shown on the lawn of Zion Lutheran Church. The rain location will be inside the library.

“Deej” is about a non-verbal young man’s dreams of autistic civil rights. Please register at http://tippcitylibrary.org.

Locavore dinner offered

MIAMI COUNTY — The fifth annual Miami County Locavore dinner will be held from 5-9 p.m. Sept. 20 at Fulton Farms.

Presale tickets are $50 per person or $95 per couple. Two drinks are included with each ticket featuring Old Mason Winery and Moeller Brew Barn.

For tickets, call or text Lisa at (937) 657-5612 or email Amber at rosebudranchandgarden@gmail.com.

TMCS offers tax planning class

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a class on tax planning for retirement on Thursday, Sept. 20, from 6:30–7:30 p.m. at the Tipp City Public Library, 11 E. Main St., Tipp City. There is no charge but pre-registration is required.

Topics include social security, pensions, qualified retirement accounts, non-qualified investments, real estate, and other assets affect your tax situation. The instructor is Andrew White of Dysinger & Patry, LLC.

Annual Fall Fling set

WEST MILTON — The 10th annual Fall Fling cruise-in will be held from 3-8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 22. The event is sponsored by the West Milton Rotary.

Dash plaques will be distributed to the first 100. Participants should enter the cruise-in at the corner of State Routes 48 and 571. Last year, there were more than 300 cars.

Teen art event at library

WEST MILTON — Teens 12 and up are invited to play with all sorts of craft mediums and make art on Saturday, Sept. 29 from 3–4:30 p.m. No pressure, no expectations – just fun.

No registration is necessary. All supplies are provided, as well as light refreshments. Call the library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Concert upcoming

TIPP CITY — The Tippecanoe Community Band will perform in the Tipp City Community Park at noon Sept. 29 as part of the Tipp Mum Festival. Seating is available on bleachers near the stage on the park grounds located just north of Parkwood and North Third streets in Tipp City.

The one-hour concert will celebrate the mum festival’s 60th anniversary.

For more information, call 335-1178.