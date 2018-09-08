Community briefs

Facilities committee to meet

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel Facilities Committee will meet again on Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and/or Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held in the Bethel School auditorium. Check the school website for more information.

The basic mission of the committee will be to look at renovations and new classroom space to meet the rapid growth needs of the community. Students, parents, teachers, school staff, school administration, school board members, local business owners or employees, subject experts, taxpayers, or community members are welcome to attend.

UMC to host blood drive

TIPP CITY — Tipp City United Methodist Church will host a Community Blood Center blood drive Monday, Sept. 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Great Hall, 8 W. Main St., Tipp City. Everyone who registers to donate can choose a free t-shirt or other available donor gift from recent blood drive campaigns. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 1-800-388-GIVE.

Library hosts crafts, sale

WEST MILTON — Join the library on Tuesday, Sept. 11, at 6 p.m. for the Pinterest Craft of the Month and make marble paper greeting cards. Use shaving cream, acrylic paint, card stock and popsicle sticks to design your own greeting cards.

Registration is required as supplies are limited. This is an adult night out, so please arrange for childcare for your little ones.

Stock up your personal library at the New Friends of the Milton-Union Public Library’s semi-annual Book Sale on Friday, Sept. 14, and Saturday, Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with a bag sale the last two hours on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. Bags will be provided. Get a sneak preview at Members’ Night — available to New Friends’ Members only — on Thursday, Sept. 13, from 4-8 p.m. Become a member that night for only $5.

For more information about these or other events, call (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Annual fly in planned

TROY — Come experience the Golden Age of Aviation at WACO Field in Troy during the annual WACO Vintage Fly In. The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 14-16 at 1865 S. County Road 25-A Troy.

There will be displays and exhibits, bi-Plane rides, family activities, food trucks and more.

Genealogy class offered

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is offering a genealogy class on Tuesday, Sept. 18, from 7-8 p.m. The class will be held at the TMCS office located at 3 E. Main St. in Tipp City. This class covers how to document the lives of people and events of the past. Participants will review the types of genealogical records, what types of records are reliable and where to find genealogical records, as well as offline sources. The instructor is Judy Deeter. The cost for the class is $20 resident, $22 nonresident.

Movie on the lawn

TIPP CITY — Tipp-Monroe Community Services and the Tipp City Police Department will be hosting a screening of the movie “Deej” on Sept. 19 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. Beckstrom Orthodontics will provide refreshments. The movie will be shown on the lawn of Zion Lutheran Church. The rain location will be inside the library.

“Deej” is about a non-verbal young man’s dreams of autistic civil rights. Please register at http://tippcitylibrary.org.