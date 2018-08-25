Community briefs

Story time at M-U Library

WEST MILTON — On Wednesday, Aug. 29, children ages 4-5 and their parents are invited to enjoy stories, crafts, and a puppet show every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. at the Milton-Union Public Library. Call the Library at 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org for more information.

Coloring program offered

TIPP CITY — On Thursday, Aug. 30, from 6:30-7:30 p.m., teens ages 14 and up and adults are invited to “Color Your Art Out!” at the Tipp City Public Library.

Seniors offer line dancing, lunch

TIPP CITY — The Tipp City Seniors will have line dancing at 10 a.m. on Aug. 29 at the center, 320 S. First St., Tipp City.

Tipp City Seniors members and guests will have a carry-in luncheon on Aug. 30 at the center.

VFW to host seafood dinner

LUDLOW FALLS — The Pleasant Hill VFW Post 6557, 7578 W. Fenner Road, Ludlow Falls, will offer a three-piece fried fish, 21-piece fried shrimp, or a fish/shrimp combo with french fries and cole slaw for $7 and up, from 6-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 31. Frog legs for $10.

Schools plan open houses

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel schools will host elementary, middle and high school open houses on Aug. 27. The elementary open house will run from 6-7 p.m., the middle school event from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and the high school open house from 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Breakfast to honor first responders

TROY — The monthly veterans breakfast will be held at 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 at the Miami Valley Veterans Museum. Firefighters, police officers, state patrol officers, emergency medical personnel, paramedics, rescue squads and all those who strengthen the community will be honored for their service and love for the people they serve.

The museum is two blocks west of the Public Square in Troy, second floor of the Masonic Lodge building in Troy. An elevator available.

Facilities committee to meet

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel Facilities Committee will meet again on Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and/or Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held in the Bethel School auditorium. Check the school website for more information.

The basic mission of the committee will be to look at renovations and new classroom space to meet the rapid growth needs of the community. Students, parents, teachers, school staff, school administration, school board members, local business owners or employees, subject experts, taxpayers, or community members are welcome to attend.

Home school classes offered at BNC

TROY — Sign-up your 5-11-year-old homeschooled student for a morning or afternoon of discovery (9:30-11:30 a.m. or 2-4 p.m.) on the third Wednesday of the month September through May.

Staff naturalists have developed hands-on educational and lesson plans to explain these concepts using live wildlife and outdoor exploration.

The fee for these programs is $2.50 for BNC members and $5 for non-members. Payment is due at time of registration (cash or check only). Deadline is the Monday prior to each class.

Rappold completes basic training

SAN ANTONIO — U.S. Air Force Airman Kaleb T. Rappold graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Rappold is the son of Joanne Dziedzicki of Tipp City. He is a 2017 graduate of Tippecanoe High School.