Community briefs

Tipp to host open houses

TIPP CITY — On Aug. 20, Tipp City Schools have planned open houses for Nevin Coppock from 4-6 p.m., Broadway from 5-7 p.m. and L.T. Ball from 5:30-7:30 p.m. On the same day, there will also be a back-to-school night for the high school from 6-8 p.m., followed by a freshman parent meeting at 8 p.m. The event will take students and parents through an abbreviated school day and begins in the auditorium.

Another back-to-school event is set for 6-8 p.m. on Aug. 21 for the middle school. It follows the same format as the high school event and will begin in the gym.

Dine to donate set

TROY — Join staff and volunteers at Chipotle, 1934 W. Main St., Troy, from 5-9 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 21 for a dine to donate. Bring in a flier, which can be found at bruknernaturecenter.com, show a flier from your smartphone, or simply tell the cashier you are supporting Brukner Nature Center.

Chipotle will donate 50 percent of all sales to help support the wildlife at BNC. Good on dine-in or carry-out (no online orders).

Annual truck show set

TROY — The 29th annual Scout All Truck Nationals will showcase emergency vehicles, including fire trucks, ambulances, police International Harvester vehicles. The event will be held at WACO Airfield in Troy from Aug. 24-26.

The event kicks off at 10 a.m. on Friday and includes speakers and tech seminars, vehicle displays, a swap meet and more. There will be door prize drawings every day. Bi-plane rides will be available

WACO Airfield and Museum is located at 1865 S. County Road 25-A. For more information about the event, call (937) 335-9226 or visit www.wacoairmuseum.org.

Schools plan open houses

BETHEL TWP. — Bethel schools will host elementary, middle and high school open houses on Aug. 27. The elementary open house will run from 6-7 p.m., the middle school event from 6:30-7:45 p.m. and the high school open house from 7:30-8:45 p.m.

Facilities committee to meet

BETHEL TWP. — The Bethel Facilities Committee will meet again on Monday, Sept. 10 at 6 p.m. and/or Wednesday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. Meetings will be held in the Bethel School auditorium. Check the school website for more information.

The basic mission of the committee will be to look at renovations and new classroom space to meet the rapid growth needs of the community. Students, parents, teachers, school staff, school administration, school board members, local business owners or employees, subject experts, taxpayers, or community members are welcome to attend.