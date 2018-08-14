Horse winners

Melody Vallieu | AIM Media Midwest

Whitley Slaton, 12, of Tipp City and a member of the Lucky Horse Shoes 4-H Club, won first place 3-Gait Novice with her horse Johnny. She is the daughter of Maria and Mark Fox and Bobby Slaton.

Brent Hartzell of Houston and a member of the Covington Mounties 4-H Club won 9-13 year old Reserve Champion Horseemanship. He is the son of Brandon and Katie Hartzell.

Adelynn Rich of Covington and a member of the Boots and Saddles 4-H Club, won 9-12 year old Champion Horsemanship with her horse Dee. She is the a member of Robert and Mary Beth Rich.

Bailey Supinger, 13, of Covington and a member of Mane Express 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion Poles wither her horse Harley. She is the daughter of Wendy and Garry Gump.

Haylie Jackson, 15, of Covington and the Mane Express 4-H Club, won first place in the 14-18 Pole Bending. She is the daughter of Doug and Lacey Apple and Andrew Jackson.

Emma Fowler of Tipp City and a member of the Mane Express 4-H Club won first place Stakes Race with her horse Tika. She is the daughter of Vicki Heywood and James Fowler.

Faith Pike, 15, of Bethel Township, Miami County, and a member of the Ride On 4-H Club, won first place in the Easy Gaited Western Horsemanship 14-18 and Grand Champion Easy Gaited Horsemanship 14-18. She is the daughter of Jamie and Stefanie Pike.

Faith Pike, 15, of Bethel Township, Miami County, and a member of the Ride On 4-H Club, won first place Ranch Pleasure 14-18 and Grand Champion Ranch Pleasure 14-18. She is the daughter of Jamie and Stefanie Pike.