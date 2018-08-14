Fair winners

Cecilia Fox | AIM Media

Emma Havenar, 6, of Newberry Township, won champion showman.

Paige Pence of New Carlisle won Grand Champion FFA crop for single stalk of corn and Reserve Champion Crop for five stalks of soybeans. She is a member of Miami East FFA.

Paige Pence of New Carlisle was the champion intermediate beef showman. She is a member of Miami East FFA.

Sam Durst of Sidney was the Champion Men’s Adult Showmanship in the swine category.

Samantha Durst, 7, of Sidney was the 7-year-old division Swine Showmanship Champion.

Rhylee Eichhorn, 11, of Troy was the Swine Showman of Showman. She is a member of the Frisky Critters 4-H Club.

Ava Brown of Troy won the Reserve Champion SR Buck, Holland Lop. She is a member of the Bethel Bunnies.

Eli Petry, 10, of Monroe Township, won Grand Champion Shropshire Ram Lamb and Reserve Champion Ram overall breeds. He is a member of Premier Livestock 4-H Club.

Lauryn Lavy (left, with rabbit), age 18, of Laura, won Grand Champion Doe. She is a member of Newton Blue Ribbon.

Shelby Petry of Covington won Supreme Champion Shropshire Ewe. She is a member of Premier Livestock 4-H Club.

Kamron Paulus, 19, of West Milton, won Champion Dorset Ewe. He is a member of UTMP.

Kamron Paulus, 19, of West Milton, won Champion Natural Colored Ram and Supreme Champion Ram. He is a member of UTMP.

Kamron Paulus, 19, of West Milton, won Champion Natural Colored Ewe. He is a member of UTMP.

Kamron Paulus, 19, of West Milton, won Grand Champion Market Duck. He is a member of UTMP.