Bethel welcomes new hires

BETHEL TWP. — At its meeting Monday night, the Bethel board of education held a reception welcoming the district’s new staff members before the start of the new school year.

According to Superintendent Ginny Potter, the district has added about 20 new members to its staff, including administrators and teachers.

“The administrative management team, we have three new out of 11. And then, with the elementary, I think we hired 17,” she said.

The school district recently hired two new principals, one at the high school and another at the middle school. The previous principals accepted positions in other school districts.

Barrett Swope will serve as the district’s new high school principal and Duane Caudill will take on that role at the middle school.

The schools have replaced teachers that left or retired, but several of the district’s newest staff members were hired to keep up with student population growth, Potter said.

“We probably hired 11 new positions,” she said.

Potter noted that the district’s special education program enrollment has grown, as well as the number of students enrolled in the English as a second language program.

“We have grown from 25 to over 1oo,” Potter said of the ESL program. “It was time to bring in another teacher. And I don’t think that population is going to stop growing.”