Tipp City Rotary news

TIPP CITY — Dr. Gretta Kumpf hosted the Rotary Program on Aug. 1, bringing in members of the school staff.

JD Foust, THS Athletic Director, gave the club an update on the athletics program in the school. According to Foust, phase one of the new stadium project has been completed and looks fantastic. The project is now entering into phase two, which will be the most expensive phase. Phase three will complete the project in the future.

Fall sports meet the team was planned for Firday, Aug. 10, as well as a booster drive starting that day. All money the boosters receive goes directly to the athletes to help with uniforms, equipment, etc.

This is the district’s last year with the Greater Western Ohio Conference and will be moving into the Miami Valley League next year.

Gary Pfister, director of services for the district, gave an update on many renovations that have taken place at LT Ball and the Middle School. Some of the renovations include updated fire alarm systems, HVAC systems, doors, cameras, blast film application to all school doors, etc. There will be a levy renewal in November to renew the permanent improvements fund, which has been the same for over 50 years. No new funds being requested.