Run for the Mums returns

TIPP CITY — Both the Tipp City Mum Festival and the annual Run for the Mums celebrate big anniversaries this year.

The 40th annual Run for the Mums is set for Sept. 29, during the 60th annual Mum Festival, which runs from Sept. 28-30.

The 5K road race will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday at the Tipp City Park, located at the corner of North Third Street and Park.

The race route winds through the neighborhoods of Tipp City and will finish back at the park. Pre-registration is open from now through Sept. 21. Runners can also register the morning of the race beginning at 6:30 a.m. until the start of the race.

The Run for the Mums is co-sponsored by the festival and Tipp Monroe Community Services. Proceeds from the race are used to support TMCS’s youth programs every year.

Residents are asked to consider the safety of the runners when driving near the route.

Other sponsors this year include Meijer, Regal Beloit, Arenstein & Andersen, Steve Ritzi, DDS., Upper Valley Cardiologist, Steve Pierson, DDS, Gibson Law Offices and Peak Personal Pilates.

For more information about TMCS, contact the office at (937) 667-8631 or visit the website at tmcomservices.org.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

