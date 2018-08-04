Library to host back to school bash

WEST MILTON — Before summer ends and kids go back to class, the Milton-Union Library is hosting a back to school bash on Aug. 17.

The event will wrap up the library’s summer reading programs, while getting kids excited to head back to school, children’s librarian Wendy Heisey said.

“It’s just to give the kids one last chance, here at the library, to give their all before school starts, to be kind of crazy,” she said.

The party is planned for Friday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. and will include a movie, games and more. There will be indoor and outdoor activities for kids of all ages, Heisey said.

Crafting opportunities include decorating locker mirrors to take to school, as well as book bag charms and slime making. There will also be board games, water balloon fights and other cool activities for the hot end of summer.

“And of course, there’s always food,” Heisey said.

The will also be giveaways and door prizes for the kids.

Other upcoming events at the library include Crafty Listeners at 1 p.m. every Monday, where participants listen to an audiobook and work on craft projects; Tiny Tots stories, songs and activities for kids ages 1-3 at 11 a.m. on Tuesdays; Children’s Story Hour at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesdays; and the High Nooners adult book club, which meets on the third Thursday of the month at noon.

No registration is necessary for the party. For more information, contact the Milton-Union Public Library at (937) 698-5515 or visit www.mupubliclibrary.org.

Provided photo In this photo from a previous library event, Stella Knostman shows off her Snoopy doll, while Milton-Union Public Library’s children’s librarian Wendy Heisey helps her explain what she brought. https://www.weeklyrecordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/51/2018/08/web1_StoryHour_050918_StellaKnostman.jpg Provided photo In this photo from a previous library event, Stella Knostman shows off her Snoopy doll, while Milton-Union Public Library’s children’s librarian Wendy Heisey helps her explain what she brought.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.

Reach Cecilia Fox at cfox@aimmediamidwest.com.