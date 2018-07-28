TMCS seeks school supplies

TIPP CITY — Tipp Monroe Community Services is now collecting school supplies for children in Tipp City and Monroe Township.

Book Bags and school supplies are given out at the annual Lunch On Us Pizza Party held on the last day of the Lunch on Us program on Aug. 17. This social services program has been offered by TMCS since 2007. Last year over 200 children received supplies.

The following items are needed: pencil bags, color pencils, red pens, black pens, markers, dry erase markers, highlighters, large ping erasers, pencil sharpeners, Elmer’s glue, 5-inch and 7-inch scissors, loose leaf paper (wide ruled and college ruled), rulers, protractors, flash drives, scientific calculators, index cards, and notebook dividers.

If you would like to donate any of the items listed please contact Carol English at (937) 667-8631.

Lunch On Us is a Social Service offered by TMCS. Lunches are served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the United Methodist Church in Tipp City. For those children that cannot come into town, TMCS also has drop off locations: Meadow Drive, Cheyanne, Tweed Woods Park, and Windridge Apartments.

Tipp Monroe Community Services is a local nonprofit organization responsible for identifying and filling the needs of Tipp City and Monroe Township residents. For more information, visit tmcomservices.org.