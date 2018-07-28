Community Minded Women award scholarship

TIPP CITY — The 2018 Community Minded Women’s Club $1,000 scholarship has been awarded to Alexandria Henry, a Tippecanoe High School graduating senior.

Henry is the daughter of Becky and Nathan Snell of Tipp City.

While at Tippecanoe High School, Alexandria was active in the color guard rifle team as captain, the Devilaires Dance Team as captain, and the symphonic choir, including a separate a capella group. She worked part time at Arby’s in Tipp City for the past two years. She also participated in several job shadowing experiences including the Dayton Veterans Hospital and Riverside.

Henry has chosen to attend the University of Cincinatti to pursue studies to become an occupational therapist.